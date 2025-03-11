Toronto's Largest Free Music Festival Calls on Brands to Champion Homegrown Talent & Support Economic Growth

Beaches Jazz Festival Returns for its 37th Year in Toronto's East End This July 2025

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The 37th Annual Beaches Jazz Festival returns this summer, bringing an electrifying lineup of performances to Toronto's East End from July 4–27, 2025.

As one of Canada's most diverse, inclusive, and musically rich festivals, drawing over 800,000 visitors annually, the Festival provides a powerful platform for Canadian companies to engage directly with consumers, support homegrown musical talent, and drive economic impact at a critical time.

This year, the Festival will once again transform Woodbine and Jimmie Simpson Parks, and Queen Street East into an immersive celebration of Canadian music and community, featuring hundreds of musicians performing live jazz, R&B, salsa, house, rock, ska, and more.

"The Beaches Jazz Festival is a Canadian-founded not-for-profit organization and an annual tradition for all generations that champions homegrown talent and builds community," said Lido Chilelli, Founder, Beaches Jazz Festival. "It drives millions of dollars into the local economy while offering brands—big and small—a high-impact platform to connect with audiences."

As Canadian businesses embrace their national identity, supporting homegrown industries—especially music—has never been more important. According to a recent Canadian Live Music Association report, Canada's live music sector contributes $10.92B to GDP and 100,000+ jobs, yet rising costs and venue closures threaten its future.

The Beaches Jazz Festival offers sponsors unparalleled exposure and engagement through activations, grassroots, sampling, and custom integrations—all while aligning with one of Canada's most celebrated music festivals. Sponsorship packages start at $4,500.

Festival Highlights:

Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside (July 4–6) – A vibrant festival kickoff featuring live jazz, local food, and culture.

(July 4–6) – A vibrant festival kickoff featuring live jazz, local food, and culture. Salsa on the Beach (July 11–13) – Toronto's largest celebration of Latin music and culture.

(July 11–13) – largest celebration of Latin music and culture. Streetfest on Queen St. E . (July 24–26) – The city's biggest street festival, transforming Queen Street into a dynamic hub of music, food, and fun for all.

. (July 24–26) – The city's biggest street festival, transforming into a dynamic hub of music, food, and fun for all. Weekend Series at Woodbine Park (July 25–27) – A spectacular festival finale with headlining acts spanning genres, including Toronto's biggest retro hip-hop party and an electrifying outdoor electronic music celebration under the stars.

