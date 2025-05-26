Beaches Jazz Festival Unveils Lineup for T.O.'s Biggest Free Summer Festival: Live Jazz, Salsa, Indie, House & More July 4-27
News provided byBeaches Jazz Festival
May 26, 2025, 07:17 ET
TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The 37th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival returns with hundreds of live performances by top local talent and international artists to light up Woodbine Park, Jimmie Simpson Park, and Queen Street East from July 4–27, 2025.
The Festival has become a cherished summer tradition for hundreds of thousands of Torontonians. It's completely free offering jazz, funk, salsa, blues, disco, indie, hip hop, house, ska, rock, and more welcoming all ages to gather, dance, and connect through the power of live music and community. Click here for the preliminary program.
"The Beaches Jazz Festival is a world-class event and one of North America's top summer music festivals. It celebrates Toronto's vibrant diversity and community spirit with something for every music lover," said Jay Cleary, Artistic Director.
2025 Highlights
Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside
July 4–6 | Jimmie Simpson Park, 870 Queen St. E.
Family-friendly, food-filled fun featuring swing, jazz, and indie talent.
- July 4: The Jazz Mechanics, The Philcos, The Bomb (Tribute to the 80s)
- July 5: Free Swing Dance Lesson, Martin Loomer, Swing Shift Big Band, Jackson Steinwall, CMAGIC5, U.N. Jefferson, Tell it to Sweeney
- July 6: Angela Pincente Big Band, Ross Wooldridge Orchestra, MOKA, Zuffalo, Jerry Leger
TD Salsa on the Beach
July 11–13 | Woodbine Park
Canada's biggest outdoor celebration of Latin music and culture.
- July 11: DJ EL ALEX, Yani Borrell & Orquesta (2 sets)
- July 12: Santiago Moa, Banda Dura, SWA Divas, Ricky Franco
- July 13: Santana Forever, Araguacu Dance Class, 6 del Barrio (2 sets)
TD Weekend at Woodbine Park
July 18–20 | Woodbine Park
Reggae, funk, and T.O.'s biggest free 90s hip hop night hosted by Master T.
- July 18: "Get On Up meets Renaissance"
- July 19: Quincy Bullen, The Honeyrunners, The Bomb, Beatlemania
- July 20: Countermeasure, Shuffle Demons, Golden Feather, The Human Rights
StreetFest
July 24–26 | 7–11 PM | Queen St. E. from Woodbine to Beech
T.O.'s ultimate street party with 30+ bands.
OLG Weekend Series / Groovin' in the Park
July 25–27 | Woodbine Park
July 25: Celebrating 10 years of dance, community, and culture; 2-days of soul, funk, and house.
July 26: Saturday Fever with legendary international DJs. T.O.'s biggest electronic & dance party under the stars.
July 27: TANDM, Avery Raquel, CHLORINE, SheBad
Johannes Linstead: From Spain to Cuba
July 22 | Beach United Church
Spanish guitar concert benefitting the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. Click here for tickets.
TD Workshop Series: BigFamJam
July 8, 15 & 22 | Drom Taberna, 458 Queen St. W.
Open jams hosted by Jackson Steinwall. All musicians welcome. 9:30 PM.
The Beaches Jazz Festival started in 1989 to unite the community through music. This month-long celebration draws hundreds of thousands of attendees yearly to support Canadian music talent, injecting millions of dollars into the local economy. Follow @beachesjazz for updates.
SOURCE Beaches Jazz Festival
Victoria Kirk, Verified Communications, [email protected], 416-558-4507, verifiedcomms.com
Share this article