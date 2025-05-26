Beaches Jazz Festival Unveils Lineup for T.O.'s Biggest Free Summer Festival: Live Jazz, Salsa, Indie, House & More July 4-27

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The 37th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival returns with hundreds of live performances by top local talent and international artists to light up Woodbine Park, Jimmie Simpson Park, and Queen Street East from July 4–27, 2025.

The Festival has become a cherished summer tradition for hundreds of thousands of Torontonians. It's completely free offering jazz, funk, salsa, blues, disco, indie, hip hop, house, ska, rock, and more welcoming all ages to gather, dance, and connect through the power of live music and community. Click here for the preliminary program.

"The Beaches Jazz Festival is a world-class event and one of North America's top summer music festivals. It celebrates Toronto's vibrant diversity and community spirit with something for every music lover," said Jay Cleary, Artistic Director.

2025 Highlights

Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside

July 4–6 | Jimmie Simpson Park, 870 Queen St. E.

Family-friendly, food-filled fun featuring swing, jazz, and indie talent.

July 4 : The Jazz Mechanics, The Philcos, The Bomb (Tribute to the 80s)

: The Jazz Mechanics, The Philcos, The Bomb (Tribute to the 80s) July 5 : Free Swing Dance Lesson, Martin Loomer , Swing Shift Big Band, Jackson Steinwall , CMAGIC5, U.N. Jefferson, Tell it to Sweeney

: Free Swing Dance Lesson, , Swing Shift Big Band, , CMAGIC5, U.N. Jefferson, Tell it to Sweeney July 6 : Angela Pincente Big Band , Ross Wooldridge Orchestra, MOKA, Zuffalo, Jerry Leger

TD Salsa on the Beach

July 11–13 | Woodbine Park

Canada's biggest outdoor celebration of Latin music and culture.

July 11 : DJ EL ALEX, Yani Borrell & Orquesta (2 sets)

: DJ EL ALEX, & Orquesta (2 sets) July 12 : Santiago Moa, Banda Dura , SWA Divas, Ricky Franco

: Santiago Moa, , SWA Divas, July 13 : Santana Forever, Araguacu Dance Class, 6 del Barrio (2 sets)

TD Weekend at Woodbine Park

July 18–20 | Woodbine Park

Reggae, funk, and T.O.'s biggest free 90s hip hop night hosted by Master T.

StreetFest

July 24–26 | 7–11 PM | Queen St. E. from Woodbine to Beech

T.O.'s ultimate street party with 30+ bands.

OLG Weekend Series / Groovin' in the Park

July 25–27 | Woodbine Park

July 25: Celebrating 10 years of dance, community, and culture; 2-days of soul, funk, and house.

July 26: Saturday Fever with legendary international DJs. T.O.'s biggest electronic & dance party under the stars.

July 27: TANDM, Avery Raquel, CHLORINE, SheBad

Johannes Linstead: From Spain to Cuba

July 22 | Beach United Church

Spanish guitar concert benefitting the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. Click here for tickets.

TD Workshop Series: BigFamJam

July 8, 15 & 22 | Drom Taberna, 458 Queen St. W.

Open jams hosted by Jackson Steinwall. All musicians welcome. 9:30 PM.

The Beaches Jazz Festival started in 1989 to unite the community through music. This month-long celebration draws hundreds of thousands of attendees yearly to support Canadian music talent, injecting millions of dollars into the local economy. Follow @beachesjazz for updates.

