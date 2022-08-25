T&T WELCOMES THE MOON FESTIVAL WITH LARGE ASSORTMENT OF MOONCAKES

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Many people are familiar with Chinese New Year being the most important celebration in the Chinese community - but did you know that the Moon Festival (otherwise known as the Mid-Autumn Festival) ranks a very close second? On this day, the Chinese believe that the moon is at its brightest and fullest. To mark the occasion deliciously rich mooncakes are eaten in tribute to the Moon goddess in Chinese mythology.

T&T Mid Autumn Fest Store Decor (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) T&T Bakery Lotus Seed & Egg Yolk Mooncake (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Shanghainese pork mooncake (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Peninsula Mini Egg Custard Mooncake (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Mei Xin Minions Lotus Seed Paste and Mei Xin Marvel Spiderman Red Bean Mooncakes (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

While individual adherence to the classic interpretation of the festival's roots may vary, it is universally considered a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, and it is extremely common for families to bring mooncakes with them when they visit. In a way, for most families, this is one of the most exciting parts of the Moon Festival.

Almost every region in Asia will have their own interpretation of these tasty treats. Closer to home however, perhaps the most exciting news is that T&T Bakery has launched its biggest collection of in-house mooncakes. It all starts with the classic favourites - cakes with white lotus seed paste (including 2 yolks) wrapped in a classic elegant packaging, which makes these cakes perfect for any occasion.

This year, T&T also has a special savory Shanghainese pork mooncake, handmade in Canada and only available for a limited time. While most mooncakes are sweet, this unique offering will stand out at any celebration.

Those looking for a real show-stopper, should look no further than the stunning Peninsula Mini Egg Custard Mooncake, which comes straight from the world-famous, five-star Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong. This is without a doubt one of the most high-end cakes we offer and is sure to impress even the finest palate.

In recent years, mooncake brands are continuously evolving and coming up with eye-catching, kid-friendly designs specifically aimed at passing the tradition to the next generation. For examples of these, look no further than the new limited-edition Mei Xin Minions Lotus Seed Paste and Mei Xin Marvel Spiderman Red Bean Mooncakes. Guaranteed smiles for the whole family!

Whichever way your celebration takes you this year, T&T has you covered for mooncakes. From all of us at T&T, have a prosperous Moon Festival 2022!

SOURCE T&T Supermarkets

For further information: [email protected]