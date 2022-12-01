T&T SUPERMARKETS WELCOMES CALGARIANS TO ITS NEW SAGE HILL LOCATION

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, T&T Supermarkets opened the doors to their newest location in Sage Hill, Calgary.

"T&T is bringing fresh produce and cuisines to Northwest Calgary, where customers get to go out of the house, enjoy the shopping experience, and bump into old friends," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We are excited to bring this experience to the growing community in Northwest Calgary, with our Sage Hill location, and welcome 150 new colleagues to the in-store team."

T&T Sage Hill Store Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets speaking at the grand opening ceremony T&T Sage Hill Store Produce Section T&T Supermarket Sage Hill Store Grand Opening

The new Calgary store at 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW is the fourth T&T Supermarkets location in the city. The 45,000 sqf location will feature a wide assortment of Asian snacks and holiday gift sets, produce, live seafood, bakery, and self-serve hot meal options. The store will also provide convenient access to T&T Supermarkets' 400 private label products, including cookware and beloved comfort foods like dumplings and green onion pancakes.

T&T, more than just a grocery store

The new Sage Hill location will also be the first in Calgary to offer customers a dessert bar, with scrumptious offerings like brown sugar bubble tea, shaved snow ice cream, and grass jelly with taro mix. Along with the delicious offerings, visitors will be treated to a feast for the eyes, with a custom mural that celebrate an artistic mix of the city's landmarks and iconic T&T Supermarkets foods that represent Asian culture.

The Sage Hill location will also offer customers the convenience of earning T&T Rewards, and online shopping for home delivery at www.tntsupermarket.com and through the T&T mobile App.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and soon will open the first store in Quebec, Montreal. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

