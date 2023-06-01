T&T SUPERMARKETS OPENS THE DOORS TO LATEST LOCATION IN COQUITLAM, BC

At 37,000 square feet, the new Lougheed location will be the second in the area, to better serve an ever-growing community

COQUITLAM, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its mission of making multicultural products more accessible, T&T Supermarkets opened the doors to their newest Western Canada location in Coquitlam, British Columbia, its second store in the city.

Inside the new T&T Lougheed Store (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) T&T Supermarket Lougheed New Location Store Front (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets with Richard Stewart, Mayor of Coquitlam (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

"Coquitlam is a tremendously diverse community, and it's gratifying that our residents can celebrate our community's many cultures with delectable culinary choices from around the world," said Richard Stewart, Mayor of Coquitlam. "I know many of our residents – including my own family – are longstanding customers of T&T Coquitlam, so we're ecstatic with the opening of this magnificent new store."

The new store at 1085 Woolridge Street is located next to Ikea, visible to commuters from the Trans-Canada highway. The store is expected to have a regional draw, well positioned to serve the growing communities of Coquitlam, Lougheed, Burquitlam, Simon Fraser University, and New Westminster. The 37,000 square foot store will welcome 150 new colleagues to the team, and feature T&T's full assortment of Asian snacks and gifts, produce, seafood, bakery, and self-serve hot meal options like T&T's famous Chinese crepes.

"When we opened our first location in Coquitlam 23 years ago, no one could understand why - the Asian community at the time was much smaller than it is today," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "But what we found was that the fresh food and assortment of flavours we offer appealed to a much wider, more diverse crowd and the store was a total success. As the community continues to grow, we've felt the love for T&T grow along with it. That's why we're so pleased to be opening a second, even bigger location to better serve the needs of the community and complement our original Coquitlam Centre location."

The Lougheed location will also offer customers the convenience of earning T&T Rewards, and online ordering for both home delivery and click and collect at www.tntsupermarket.com and T&T mobile App.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

