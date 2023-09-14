T&T Supermarkets is bringing its iconic shopping experience and selection to downtown Toronto with a second location

Following the success of its College & Spadina location, T&T recognized the need for another conveniently located store in the heart of downtown Toronto. "We've seen such overwhelming demand at our College and Spadina location, we knew the city was ready for more. When deciding on the location of the new store, we knew a large portion of our delivery orders were going to the Yonge and Dundas area, so it was the natural choice," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets.

The new T&T store will cater to both residents and students alike. "University students, with their busy schedules and often on their own for the first time, may not have the time or the knowhow to cook for themselves," continues Tina Lee. "In addition to ready-to-eat meals, fresh fruits and vegetables, and, of course, late-night study snacks, we're happy to offer students in the area some familiar flavours from home."

"We are excited and honoured to welcome T&T Supermarkets to our site as their offerings will significantly contribute to the vibrancy and culture at Panda Condos," said Alex Shallal, Commercial Leasing Director, Lifetime Development.

The new location at 20 Edward Street comes on the heels of recent store announcements for T&T in Kanata, Ottawa, Brossard, Quebec, and Bellevue, Washington. After their Fairview Mall location, the new store will be the second T&T to feature a street food concept. In addition to the usual offerings, it will provide a selection of easy and convenient foods such as Chinese-style crepes, Taiwanese-style stuffed rice rolls and popcorn chicken.

The location will also offer customers the convenience of earning T&T Rewards and online ordering for delivery with free shipping on orders over $59 at www.tntsupermarket.com and on the T&T mobile app.

Follow T&T on Instagram: @tt_supermarket

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

SOURCE T&T Supermarkets

For further information: please contact: [email protected].