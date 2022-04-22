T&T SUPERMARKETS DIVERTS OVER 200,000 POUNDS OF POSSIBLE FOOD WASTE FROM LANDFILL

Partnership with Second Harvest helps eliminate over 400,000 pounds of greenhouse gases

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, T&T Supermarkets (T&T) announced that in partnership with food rescue agency, Second Harvest, the company has been able to divert over 200,000 pounds of potential food waste from landfill. Preventing over 400,000 pounds of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere. T&T first began its partnership with Second Harvest in April 2021, and subsequently launched the program quickly across all 29 stores by December of the same year. Using the Second Harvest Food Rescue App, healthy, surplus food is redistributed to frontline social service agencies serving people in need. Since 2021, T&T has provided enough food for over 200,000 meals.

"In addition to the social impact, food waste has serious implications for the environment and the economy and as a grocer, we know we're in a unique position to make a difference," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We couldn't be prouder of our work to date with Second Harvest and look forward to doing more, as we expect all of our production units to be onboarded by June of this year."

T&T, along with parent company Loblaw Companies Limited, has pledged to send zero food to landfill by 2030. Food waste diversion programs like this one with Second Harvest are an important tool to help meet this goal, an excellent solution to avoid needless food waste, and a big part of our collective fight against hunger and climate change.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON.

About Second Harvest:

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization. By rescuing and redistributing surplus edible food to not for profit agencies across the country, Second Harvest is growing an efficient food recovery network to fuel people and reduce the environmental impact of avoidable food waste.

To learn more about the Second Harvest Food Rescue App please visit: https://www.secondharvest.ca/our-work/food-rescue/second-harvest-food-rescue-app

SOURCE T&T Supermarkets