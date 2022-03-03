T&T SUPERMARKETS CONTINUES TO EXPAND FOOTPRINT WITH FOUR NEW STORES IN 2022

"T&T stores have increasingly become a community gathering place, where customers go to get out of the house, enjoy the shopping experience, and bump into old friends," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We are excited to bring this experience to the local community in Northwest Calgary, with our Sage Hill location, as well as the growing communities of Lougheed, Burquitlam, and the students of Simon Fraser University with our new Coquitlam location."

Opening December 2022, the new Calgary store at 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, will be the fourth T&T Supermarkets location in the city. The new Coquitlam T&T located at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward at 1085 Woolridge Street, is also expected to open in late 2022 and will be the second location serving the local community. These two new stores will bring T&T Supermarkets store count to 33 locations across Canada.

"The opening of four new T&T locations over the next year is a testament to T&T's thriving business, as Canadians embrace new flavours and trends, while also seeking the traditional foods and comforts of home," said Robert Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "We're proud of the T&T Supermarkets team for what they've been able to accomplish and look forward to supporting the business' growth in the future."

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada with stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T stores offer customers a great selection of Asian products including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked breads, and ready-to-eat meals. Both the Sage Hill and Coquitlam locations will also offer customers the convenience of online ordering for both home delivery and click and collect at www.tntsupermarket.com and T&T mobile App. Customers who do not live close to a T&T Supermarket can also shop online for an assortment of T&T products for home delivery.

Local Quote:

"Anchoring Sage Hill Crossing with the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada ensures continued support of the day to day necessities of this community and further strengthens the strong retail base at the property. We are excited to support the expansion of T&T Supermarkets and welcome them to our Sage Hill Crossing property," said Jeff Ross - Senior Vice President, Leasing and Tenant Construction, RioCan.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

