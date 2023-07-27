T&T SUPERMARKETS ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A SECOND OTTAWA STORE IN KANATA, ONTARIO

"Adding a new store in Ottawa was an easy decision. If you've ever visited the T&T on Hunt Club on a Saturday morning, you'll know it's packed to the brim. We're delighted that more and more people are choosing our stores as a destination for fresh and exciting food experiences," said Tina Lee, Chief Executive Officer of T&T. "Also, we can tell from our online delivery service data that many online orders are coming from the Kanata area. So we're doing this for our amazing, loyal customers in Kanata – bringing the full store experience even closer to home."

"Over the past few months, we have received so many inquiries about rumours of our new Kanata location. We haven't been able to comment until now, but today we are so thrilled to confirm that the rumours are true," said Jimmy Wen, T&T District Manager. "Kanata is a growing community, with talent coming from all over the country – this new store is going to be a great experience for them."

Regional Group and Hazeldean Mall are delighted to announce the eagerly awaited arrival of T&T Supermarket, marking its second location in the Ottawa region. This exciting development comes as part of Regional Group's ongoing commitment to revitalizing Hazeldean Mall and fostering growth within the local community.

The acquisition of Hazeldean Mall in 2019 was just the beginning of a transformative journey for Regional Group. Through strategic planning and a dedication to enhancing the shopping experience, the mall has now successfully welcomed two new anchor tenants. The addition of T&T Supermarket and Goodlife, comprising a combined space of nearly 100,000 square feet, serves as a testament to Regional Group's vision and investment in the Hazeldean Mall and the surrounding area.

"The introduction of T&T Supermarket to Kanata is set to create a ripple effect of positive impacts, said Todd Beech, Director, Leasing, Regional Group. "Not only will this highly anticipated addition cater to the diverse needs of the community, but it will also drive increased foot traffic to the mall, leading to new opportunities for new and current retailers to thrive."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of T&T Supermarket's second location in the Ottawa region," said Sender Gordon, President & CEO, Regional Group. "This milestone represents a significant step in our commitment to transforming Hazeldean Mall into a vibrant destination that serves as a hub for both shopping and community engagement. We believe that T&T Supermarket's presence will not only enrich the retail landscape but also contribute to the economic growth of the area."

"As Councillor for this area, I welcome and thank T&T Supermarket for choosing to locate in Kanata South. As a longtime resident, I want to personally thank the Regional Group and Hazeldean Mall for investing in our community. I look forward to continuing to be of any assistance possible in your future plans," said Allan Hubley, Concillor, Kanata South W23.

The new T&T store will anchor Hazeldean Mall and aims to provide a one-stop shopping experience for all Canadians. The new location will showcase T&T's extensive range of Asian snacks and gifts, produce, seafood, bakery, and self-serve hot meal options like T&T's famous Chinese crepes.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

About Regional Group: Since 1958, Regional Group has been shaping real estate in Ottawa and throughout Canada's National Capital Region. Today, the company has evolved into a unique real estate platform with extensive experience handling every aspect of the real estate environment. They create, develop, manage, and assess real estate value for their clients, partners, and investors. For more information visit regionalgroup.com.

About Hazeldean Mall: Hazeldean Mall acquired by Regional Group in August 2019, is the only enclosed shopping centre in Kanata, Ontario and provides the Kanata and Stittsville areas with a year-round climate-controlled retail experience. The mall is strategically located at the corner of Hazeldean and Eagleson Rd., 2km south of highway 417. For more information visit hazeldeanmall.com.

