T&T SUPERMARKETS ANNOUNCES A SECOND STORE IN BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

At 55,000 square feet, the new location will be part of an exciting mixed-use development in a rapidly growing community

BURNABY, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - T&T Supermarket Inc., the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second store in Burnaby, British Columbia at Gilmore Place. The new store, set to open in summer of 2025, is part of an exciting new mixed-used development by ONNI Group which will feature a diverse assortment of retail concepts, restaurants, and B.C.'s tallest residential tower.

Located at #110 – 4112 Lougheed Highway, in one of Burnaby's most up-and-coming neighbourhoods of Brentwood, the new T&T is strategically positioned to serve the surge in high-rise developments and growing population density, where over 28,000 new residential units are currently in development. Situated near the busy intersection of Trans-Canada Highway No. 1 and Lougheed Highway, and seamlessly connected to the Gilmore SkyTrain Station, a major stop on the Millennium SkyTrain Line, this new location is well poised to serve customers across the region.

"We're so excited to expand our presence in Burnaby with a second store," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket Inc. "Currently, we have one T&T in Burnaby, and that's at Metrotown Mall. If you've ever been there on a weekend, you'll know it's jam packed. This additional store will allow us to better serve such a rapidly growing urban hub."

"We are very excited to welcome T&T Supermarkets to Gilmore Place," said John Middleton, SR VP Of Leasing. "Given our experience with T&T Supermarkets at Ora in Richmond, we have seen firsthand the vibrancy they bring to a community. New home buyers at Gilmore Place have highly anticipated a quality grocer within the project and I know they will be thrilled with this announcement. As will residents throughout North Burnaby. Looking forward to opening day!"

"Being on the SkyTrain line, getting to the new store could not be easier," continues Lee. "Plus, we'll have plenty of parking."

At 55,000 square feet, this location will feature the full range of T&T's assortment, including Asian snacks, produce, live seafood, bakery, skincare, gifts, and in-store prepared foods. In addition, T&T at Gilmore will have distinguishing features such as popular street foods like popcorn chicken, sticky rice wraps and Chinese crêpes.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

About Onni:

For over half a century, Onni has been building communities for people to live, work and play. Their expertise expands across North American cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, and Chicago. Onni has constructed over 15,000 new homes; owns and manages more than 11,200 rental apartments; has built more than 19 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space; and has an additional 28 million square feet of space in different phases of development. Employing thousands of people across North America, Onni is one of the continent's largest and most established developers of real estate. For more information, please visit: ONNI.COM.

