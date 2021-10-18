T&T Supermarket to Open New Store in Willowbrook Next Week

"Langley is a lovely fast-growing community and we have been looking to open a location there for quite a long time. Our patience paid off and we finally found our first-choice location at Willowbrook Shopping Centre and a great partner in QuadReal Property Group," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We look forward to bringing a new cultural destination and memorable shopping experience to the Langley community with the opening of our new T&T Supermarket."

T&T Supermarkets announced plans to further expand its business in Canada with a new store opening in Langley next week.

"Our mandate as we continue to reinvest and improve Willowbrook Shopping Centre is to create a very unique, experiential and best-in-class shopping destination with an offering that's compelling to our customers," says Chrystal Burns, Senior Vice President, Retail for QuadReal Property Group. "As our Langley community continues to grow and become more multi-cultural in their tastes and expectations, we believe T&T Supermarkets will be delicious and welcome addition for our clientele."

An Exclusive Soft Opening for T&T Rewards Card Members on October 20 and 21, 2021. Do not worry if you are not yet a member! You can download the T&T App at Google play store or Apple store to join us! Be the first one visiting the new store to get exclusive souvenirs and offers!

The new Langley location will also offer customers the convenience of online ordering T&T products at www.tntsupermarket.com or via T&T App for the Express Delivery or Click and Collect service.

T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. It is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating 28 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Our headquarter is in Richmond, BC, and other divisions in Toronto, ON.

T&T Supermarkets continue creating job opportunities for the local community! Please check out www.tntsupermarket.com or contact: [email protected] or 604- 232-8629 for more information.

