T&T SUPERMARKET STATEMENT REGARDING RECENT FOOD RECALL

RICHMOND, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Eight T&T Kitchen Brand items sold in British Columbia and Alberta have been recalled due to concerns related to potential Listeria contamination. The products in question were promptly removed from shelves on April 25th, 2024.

These products were sourced from a supplier facility (Jue Wei Food Ltd.) where traces of listeria were found as part of their routine inspection. These eight products were pre-packaged by Jue Wei Food Ltd. and did not undergo any packaging or handling at any T&T store or facility.

This recall does not involve T&T's produce or meat departments.

There have been no reported illnesses relating to these products. These products are not sold in Ontario or Quebec stores.

The eight recalled products are as follows:

T&T Packaged Spicy Duck Neck T&T Spicy Duck Collarbone T&T Spicy Duck Tongues T&T Spicy Duck Head T&T Spicy Goose Gizzards T&T Spicy Beef Tripes T&T Spicy Duck Esophagus T&T Spicy Beancurd Skins

The health and safety of our customers is our top concern. Customers can return the above products to any T&T location for a full refund.

For customer support, please email: [email protected]

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

For further information: For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]