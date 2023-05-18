T&T Supermarket Brings 'Food Hall' Energy to CF Fairview Mall

New location offers Asian Street Food and walk-up counter for mall patrons

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, T&T Supermarkets announced the opening of their latest location at CF Fairview Mall in Toronto, Ontario. Located at 1800 Shepparrd Ave. East, the store is the first of its kind in Ontario to offer Asian Street Food, including customer favourties like the Chinese Crepe, a savoury beef wrap you eat with two hands, as well as a walk-up counter for mall patrons to order easily.

T&T Supermarket Fairview Mall Opening Ceremony (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Customers lining up outside of T&T Supermarket Fairview Mall (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) T&T Supermarket Fairview Mall Produce Department (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

"T&T is proud to bring an entirely new food experience to Fairview Mall," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "Together with Cadillac Fairview, we've been working hard for over four years to bring this vision to life, turning unused space into a culinary destination that will draw food lovers from all across the region."

The 36,000 square foot location will also offer the full range of products customers have come to expect from T&T including Asian snacks, produce, live seafood, bakery, skincare, gifts, and in-store prepared foods. The store will also provide convenient access to T&Ts collection of over 400 private-label products.

"We're thrilled to welcome Canada's largest Asian grocery store to the centre," said Daryl Clemance, General Manager, CF Fairview Mall. "We're constantly enhancing the merchandising mix to suit the needs of our visitors and future residents around the mall. We look forward to supporting their continued success."

As part of the grand opening celebrations, T&T is offering multiple promotional deals throughout the week. T&T members who use the T&T App will have access to exclusive offers from neighbouring businesses, including Fuwa Fuwa, Hazukido, Xing Fu Tang Bubble Tea, and Hana Don from now until to May 22nd.

The new location will also offer customers the convenience of earning T&T Rewards and online shopping at www.tntsupermarket.com and through the T&T mobile App.

The Fairview location comes off the heels of a number of successful T&T store openings, including a store in Montreal, which is the company's first location in Quebec, and a recently announced location in London, Ontario.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

