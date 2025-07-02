SYSPRO Expands Smart Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of riteSOFT

Acquisition advances SYSPRO's mission to deliver integrated, fast-to-value digital manufacturing ERP solutions for global manufacturers and distributors

TUSTIN, Calif., July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global software provider for the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced the acquisition of riteSOFT, a U.S.-based provider of mobile warehouse and time tracking and scheduling software for small to mid-sized manufacturers and distributors.

The acquisition strengthens SYSPRO's smart manufacturing capabilities and advances its strategy to offer deeply integrated, industry-specific solutions that accelerate time-to-value and simplify operations for customers worldwide.

With nearly 20 years of domain expertise and a loyal global customer base, riteSOFT is best known for riteSCAN, its out-of-the-box warehouse management solution purpose-built for SYSPRO's Digital Manufacturing Suite. This integration builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies and will further streamline the customer experience by embedding riteSOFT's proven automation tools directly within the SYSPRO ecosystem.

SYSPRO customers will benefit from a unified solution stack with aligned product roadmaps that improves operational efficiency and deployment speed. riteSOFT's functionality will now be available to SYSPRO customers globally as a fully integrated component of SYSPRO's software suite, delivering more value with less complexity.

The acquisition also expands SYSPRO's solution portfolio, opening new avenues for partners to deliver value-added services and address evolving customer needs, particularly in warehouse and shop floor automation.

This move follows SYSPRO's acquisition of NexSys in late 2024 and underscores a clear, focused growth strategy under Advent's ownership. It signals SYSPRO's continued investment in innovation and operational scale as an end-to-end digital manufacturing suite.

The riteSOFT team will join SYSPRO, bringing deep product knowledge and customer insight to help accelerate joint innovation and enhance customer success across global markets.

"This acquisition is about aligning our visions and delivering an enhanced, streamlined experience for our customers," said Jaco Maritz, CEO of SYSPRO. "riteSOFT has been a trusted partner for many years, and bringing their team and technology fully into the SYSPRO family allows us to deliver a unified, end-to-end digital manufacturing suite that scales with our customers' ambitions."

"Joining SYSPRO is a natural next step for riteSOFT," said Bruce Hagberg, Founder and CEO of riteSOFT. "We share a commitment to helping manufacturers operate more efficiently and competitively. As part of SYSPRO, we can expand our reach, accelerate innovation, and better support our customers around the world."

The transaction closed in June 2025, following customary regulatory and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About riteSOFT:

riteSOFT develops software solutions that automate data collection and improve operational efficiency for small to mid-sized manufacturers and distributors. Its flagship product, riteSCAN, is a mobile warehouse solution designed specifically for SYSPRO ERP users. Headquartered in the U.S., riteSOFT has served customers globally for over 15 years.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 16,000 customers in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted digitalization partner.

