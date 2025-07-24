SYSPRO Partners with Versori to Unlock Smarter, Faster, AI-powered Enterprise Data Integrations for Manufacturers and Distributors

Partnership enables SYSPRO customers to reduce integration complexity, go to market faster, and unlock new revenue - while accelerating SYSPRO's shift to a cloud-first, AI-enabled future for digital manufacturing and distribution

TUSTIN, Calif., July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global software provider for the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Versori, an innovative UK-based provider of AI-driven integration platforms. This collaboration marks a major step in SYSPRO's vision to become the most connected and agile ERP provider in the mid-market, enabling rapid deployment of integrations and unlocking scalable innovation across its customer and partner ecosystems.

Through Versori's agentic integration platform, SYSPRO will launch an initial 25 pre-built, production-ready integrations over the next six months. These will span key vertical systems in logistics, eCommerce, CRM, HCM, and PLM. All integrations will be easily accessible via the new SYSPRO Connector Marketplace, offering customers a 'plug-and-play' experience with the ability to trial solutions before deployment. By removing the complexity and cost typically associated with ERP integrations, this strategic partnership gives SYSPRO customers the ability to streamline operations, reduce implementation timelines, and bring solutions to market faster.

In addition to accelerating SYSPRO's connector library, the partnership brings dramatic efficiency to custom integrations. Leveraging Versori's AI tooling, SYSPRO and its partners can now deliver bespoke integrations in days, not months. This not only increases time to value for customers but also positions SYSPRO as a leader in integration speed and flexibility within the ERP space.

"This partnership brings a powerful enhancement in capability to our customers and partners," said Jaco Maritz, CEO of SYSPRO. "With Versori's platform and AI expertise, we're enabling rapid, scalable integrations that align with our vision for a cloud-first, AI-powered ERP. It will allow customers to innovate faster and our partners to drive greater value for their customers at high speed."

The partnership strengthens SYSPRO's strategic direction under Advent's ownership, complementing its recent acquisitions of riteSOFT and NexSys. Together, these moves reinforce SYSPRO's commitment to digital transformation, operational scale, value realization and market leadership through targeted innovation.

"We've built Versori to power the next generation of enterprise integrations," said Sean Brown, CEO and Founder of Versori. "SYSPRO is the ideal partner: forward-thinking, globally scaled, and committed to unlocking value for customers through automation and connectivity. We're excited to accelerate their journey toward an intelligent, integrated future."

In closing, Leanne Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer of SYSPRO said" At SYSPRO, we're relentlessly focused on helping our customers and partners unlock growth and agility. This partnership with Versori is a game-changer. It eliminates long-standing integration bottlenecks, opens new revenue opportunities, and drastically improves speed to market. It's a bold step forward in delivering the connected, AI-powered enterprise our industry demands."

About Versori

Versori is a leading innovator of AI agentic integrations and automation solutions, specialising in complex, niche projects so that customers can overcome traditional barriers of integration. Founded in 2023, Versori has become a pioneer in AI adoption within the integration space, powering customers in a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, retail, supply chain and more. Versori is focused on providing digital transformation capabilities to its customers and partners, and continues on its mission to truly disrupt and change the way that integrations are considered and built across industries.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 16,000 customers in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted digitalization partner.

