SYSPRO Deepens Warehouse Management Capabilities with Acquisition of DATASCOPE

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global software provider for the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced the acquisition of DATASCOPE, a U.S.-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) provider with over two decades of deep functional and technical alignment within the SYSPRO platform.

Third strategic acquisition in 12 months advances SYSPRO’s goal to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end digital manufacturing ERP and WMS solutions for global manufacturers and distributors.

This marks SYSPRO's third strategic acquisition in 12 months, following the recent purchases of NexSys and riteSOFT. DATASCOPE brings a WMS platform already deeply embedded in the SYSPRO ecosystem, delivering immediate value to customers through seamless alignment and operational continuity.

With a strong global customer base and proven domain expertise, DATASCOPE expands SYSPRO's capabilities in warehouse and inventory management, enabling a more unified and scalable ERP experience tailored to the needs of modern manufacturers and distributors.

The acquisition enhances SYSPRO's ability to deliver a fully integrated ERP and WMS platform. Customers will benefit from greater inventory visibility, supply chain control, and operational efficiency, with minimal disruption and maximum speed-to-value thanks to DATASCOPE's native SYSPRO alignment.

Partners can now offer more comprehensive warehouse management solutions with confidence, helping to differentiate their offerings and enter new market segments with a pre-integrated WMS solution.

DATASCOPE represents the next step in SYSPRO's strategic growth plan under Advent's ownership, which balances expanding functional depth with operational scale, while preserving SYSPRO's core focus on manufacturing and distribution.

The DATASCOPE team will join SYSPRO, bringing valuable expertise and accelerating the shared mission to support manufacturers and distributors worldwide with industry-specific, out-of-the-box solutions.

"DATASCOPE has been a long-standing strategic partner, with a solution built to complement and enhance the SYSPRO ERP experience," said Jaco Maritz, CEO of SYSPRO. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer an end-to-end, purpose-built digital manufacturing experience that simplifies warehouse and supply chain operations without added complexity."

"SYSPRO has always been one of our most important strategic partners," said Anton Jurgens, President and Founder, DATASCOPE. "Our entire solution was built with SYSPRO at its core. As part of SYSPRO, we're now positioned to scale our impact, innovate faster, and better serve our customers on a global level."

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and legal proceedings. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About DATASCOPE:

DATASCOPE is a U.S.-based software company specializing in Warehouse Management Systems for manufacturing and distribution businesses. With over 23 years of experience and a solution built specifically for SYSPRO ERP, DATASCOPE helps customers improve inventory accuracy, streamline operations, and gain end-to-end supply chain visibility.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 16,000 customers in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted digitalization partner.

