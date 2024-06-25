SYSPRO ERP Enables the Maker of Beloved Skincare Product Palmer's Cocoa Butter to Reduce Inventory and Double its Profits

Celebrating over 25 years with SYSPRO, ET Browne utilized functionality within the latest version of SYSPRO ERP to cut costs, boost revenue and increase profits

TUSTIN, Calif., June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that its customer ET Browne Drug Co., Inc. one of America's first skincare companies, has leveraged SYSPRO ERP to reduce its inventory by 22%, enabling the company to grow profits by 113% on revenue growth of 7% year-over-year.

Celebrating over 25 years with SYSPRO, ET Browne utilized functionality within the latest version of SYSPRO ERP to cut costs, boost revenue and increase profits

Founded in 1840, ET Browne is best-known for its line of Palmer's Skin Success products, which includes Palmer's Cocoa Butter. With its 2023 upgrade to the latest version of SYSPRO ERP, ET Browne was able to align the business to fully leverage SYSPRO's material requirements and planning (MRP) capabilities. Specifically, ET Browne took advantage of additional capabilities in SYSPRO to gain better visibility and control over inventory and the supply chain. This allowed them to predict demand, understand how fulfilling the anticipated sales pipeline would affect production schedules, and anticipate the peaks in demand it needed to buffer.

By leveraging SYSPRO ERP's demand forecasting and supply chain management capabilities, ET Browne created a just-in-time inventory system, significantly reducing the amount of raw material and product the company has on hand. This translates directly into increased profits. Plus, the manufacturer is still able to keep one month of expected demand, plus another month of buffer.

"We've successfully relied on SYSPRO for more than a quarter century while both growing and aligning our business to take advantage of the enhancements of the platform," said Pieter Goes, Vice President of IT & BI, ET Browne. "After bringing in SYSPRO to do native demand forecasts, we were able to better evaluate key markets and key customers, enabling our forecasting and capacity planning to be much more accurate. As a result, we can achieve a fill rate of greater than 95% and are able to process our purchase orders much sooner, resulting in better supply. With these results, people trust the system's capabilities and really work within it. The outcomes speak for themselves."

ET Browne also intends to leverage SYSPRO to manage emerging challenges. One of the most pressing challenges was meeting growing need to use recycled materials in packaging to meet consumer, distributor and governmental demands, while also making sure to first use up the materials that are already in stock. Making these transitions will increase complexity within the bill of materials, and SYSPRO's management capabilities will help manage it effectively.

"SYSPRO ERP provides much more than just financial management," said Brian Rainboth, CEO, SYSPRO Americas. "Our platform empowers mid-market manufacturers to create accurate demand forecasts, project exactly how much raw material they'll need to order and how much product they need to make to meet demand. We're proud to celebrate 25 years with ET Browne and look forward to enabling future growth and profitability as the company deploys additional capabilities with the SYSPRO platform."

