Mathias Høyer Joins SYSPRO as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Strategic Financial Growth

TUSTIN, Calif., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced the appointment of Mathias Høyer as Chief Financial Officer. Joining at a time of rapid growth, Høyer brings essential expertise in financial strategy, investor relations, and performance transformation within high-growth, private equity-owned technology businesses.

With significant experience in driving financial excellence across multiple international markets, Høyer will lead SYSPRO's global finance organization and play a key role in supporting the company's long-term value creation strategy. This strategic hire highlights SYSPRO's ongoing dedication to expanding its operations, improving efficiency, and maximizing stakeholder value.

Høyer most recently served as Group Head of Financial Planning and Investor Relations at Banking Circle Group, a leading financial infrastructure provider, where he helped oversee a business processing over $600 billion in transaction volume. Prior to that, as CFO of Booksy, a global software and marketplace platform, he led a major transformation program and secured significant equity financing.

"Mathias brings a wealth of financial acumen and industry experience, making him the ideal leader to support our strategic ambitions," said Jaco Maritz, CEO of SYSPRO. "His ability to drive profitability, lead complex transformation projects, and work across global teams will be invaluable as we scale our business and accelerate innovation in digital manufacturing."

Høyer's background also includes executive and board-level roles across tech-driven organizations such as Sleep Cycle and Bokadirekt, and early-career investment experience with General Atlantic and Morgan Stanley. His leadership has spanned IPOs, IFRS conversions, and capital raises, consistently driving strong financial outcomes in competitive, high-growth environments.

"I'm honored to join SYSPRO at such an exciting stage in its journey," said Mathias Høyer. "The company has a strong foundation, a clear vision for growth, and a world-class team. I look forward to supporting our expansion strategy, strengthening our financial discipline, and partnering across the business to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 16,000 licensed customers in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted digitalization partner.

