SYSPRO HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2025 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

TUSTIN, Calif., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO , a leading global provider of digital manufacturing solutions, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Roadshow Events category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. Specifically, the company was recognized for its SYSPRO SPARK 2024 Customer Roadshow, which held a series of day-long events in Toronto, Chicago and San Diego.

Marking SYSPRO’s third consecutive gold level win, the company’s SYSPRO SPARK 2024 Customer Roadshow is recognized in the Roadshow Events category

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The SYSPRO SPARK 2024 Customer Roadshow was an impactful event for the wider SYSPRO community, fostering in-person collaboration, education, and networking. At each location, SYSPRO brought together subject matter experts and thought leaders to provide deep insights into the future of the product and industry trends. This enabled SYSPRO's mid-market manufacturing and distribution customers to gain valuable knowledge and practical strategies directly applicable to their businesses. The roadshow also facilitated peer-to-peer learning through dozens of roundtables, customer panels, and informal networking opportunities, allowing attendees to share experiences and best practices. This dynamic exchange of ideas and expertise significantly strengthened the global SYSPRO community, driving innovation and growth.

"This entry is a reflection of a thoughtfully executed and customer-informed roadshow," wrote one of the judges. "The strong speaker lineup, tailored content, and meaningful engagement metrics demonstrate a solid commitment to community-building and industry leadership."

With nearly 350 customers attending, the roadshow generated more than 28,000 social engagements across LinkedIn and Instagram, with consistently high satisfaction scores from attendees.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

"The SPARK Customer Roadshow has been instrumental in forging deeper connections with our customers and enhancing the cohesion of the global SYSPRO community," said Jaco Maritz, CEO, SYSPRO. "This event has not only facilitated invaluable knowledge sharing and collaboration but has also driven innovation and growth across our network. We are truly honored to receive this recognition, which underscores the profound impact of our efforts among our customers, partners and broader team."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 16,000 licensed customers in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted digitalization partner.

