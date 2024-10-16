SYSPRO Announces Integration with Adobe Commerce from Room40 and Extends Mobile Warehousing Capabilities

The integration enables Adobe Commerce to access vital data from SYSPRO, such as inventory, order and customer statuses, strengthening e-commerce operations, visibility and management

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced the integration of its ERP system with Adobe Commerce, facilitated by a new plug-in developed by ISV partner Room40 Coding. The plug-in provides a deeper level of data exchange between the two platforms to enable stronger e-commerce and warehouse management. The announcement took place at SYSPRO's annual Fusion PartnerUP Conference in San Diego.

Through the partnership with Room40 Coding, the new plug-in integrates SYSPRO ERP and Adobe Commerce at a comprehensive level and is simple to install. Once installed, data flows bi-directionally between Adobe Commerce and SYSPRO, including product data, order status, customer status information, inventory levels, sales data and more. The entire toolset is embedded within Adobe Commerce, so users never need to switch between apps to obtain the information they need. This new integration gives distributors and manufacturers more control over and visibility into e-commerce operations.

For example, Adobe Commerce can access inventory levels stored within SYSPRO, and SYSPRO can leverage Adobe Commerce sales data to inform demand forecasting. As a result, the integration helps manufacturers avoid stockouts. Additionally, if a manufacturer wants to expand from B2B ecommerce into B2C, this integration provides a solid foundation on which to build.

"If you want to integrate SYSPRO and Magento, Room40 is the obvious choice. It couldn't be easier," said Cobus Conradie, Chief Business Officer, TrafFix Devices.

Mobile Warehouse for SYSPRO

SYSPRO also unveiled Mobile Warehouse for SYSPRO, which extends SYSPRO's warehouse management capability to mobile devices. Within SYSPRO, manufacturers and distributors can receive goods in the warehouse, move into jobs with additive manufacturing, put items back into finished goods and ship them out to customers. All this functionality can now be accessed within a handheld scanning device used to track inventory.

"SYSPRO has forged strong alliances with ISVs to integrate solutions into SYSPRO ERP that make our platform even more powerful for our customers," said Sanjay Ejantkar, vice president of alliances at SYSPRO. "The Adobe Magento integration from Room40 is a prime example of why we invest so much in building our network of ISV partners. In just minutes, Room40's plug-in connects the two platforms at a deep level, enabling our customers to gain deeper visibility and greater control over their e-commerce operation and even lay the foundation to expand e-commerce into new markets."

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

Press Contact: Jeff Miller, Account Lead, Nonfiction Agency, (541) 207-6413, [email protected]; Erin Schlee, Sr. Manager, Customer Marketing & Communications, SYSPRO Americas, [email protected], (714) 437-1000