MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sysmex, a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology, has received a Medical Device License for the XF-1600™ Flow Cytometer, paving the way for a complete clinical flow cytometry solution in Canada.

The complete clinical flow cytometry solution features the fully automated PS-10™ Sample Preparation System, a Helmer UltraCW® II Automatic Cell Washing System, and flow cytometry with the stable, reliable XF-1600 Flow Cytometer.

Sysmex Canada Flow Cytometry Solution

For research applications requiring detailed analysis, VenturiOne® flow cytometry software is also available with the XF-1600.

Throughout the entire process from preparation to analysis, samples remain in rotors that are moved between each module, virtually eliminating potential errors. In addition to sample preparation, the PS-10 is designed to prepare reagent cocktails with Sysmex's portfolio of high-quality antibodies, for optimal clinical laboratory performance. Highly trained operators no longer have to spend hours manually pipetting, leaving valuable time for more complex activities.

"This approval allows Sysmex America to meet the growing needs of customers in Canada," said Andy Hay, chief executive officer of Sysmex America. "Laboratories and medical institutions will have access to this complete clinical flow cytometry solution that offers robust data collection with seamless integration, aiding in the accurate and timely identification of diseases and improving patient outcomes."

To learn more about Sysmex flow cytometry products, visit www.sysmex.com/flowcytometryca.

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America's new testing methods and innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

