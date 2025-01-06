CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatics solutions, has signed an agreement with Sentinel Diagnostics that grants Canadian rights to distribute and service Sentinel Diagnostics SENTiFIT® 270 and 800 analyzers as part of a new fecal immunochemical test (FIT). Distribution and service will begin during the first quarter of 2025.

"Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with almost two million new cases each year and more than 900,000 deaths," said Jeff Holmstrom, Senior Executive Officer, Sysmex America. "Sysmex America is proud to expand our partnership with Sentinel Diagnostics to help CRC screening organizations and laboratories address unmet needs with efficiency."

The SENTiFIT 270Analyzer by Sentinel Diagnostics for fecal testing meets the needs of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) screening organizations and laboratories with a medium volume of fecal occult blood (FOB) and calprotectin tests. Using an immunochemical testing (FIT) method, the analyzer has a throughput of up to 270 tests per hour and automated, closed-tube sampling is made possible with a patented pierceable tube design that reduces hands-on time and exposure to the sample.

The SENTiFIT 800 Analyzer by Sentinel Diagnostics is a high-speed system for CRC screening organizations and laboratories with a high volume of fecal occult blood and calprotectin tests. The analyzer has a throughput of 550 tests per hour which is one million tests per year with completely automated and fully traceable samples. For sample feeding, the analyzer is connected to a dedicated Rack Handler RH-150 that provides a steady flow of up to 150 samples to the analyzer, maximizing automation and reducing lab workload. The two most important fecal parameters, FOB and Calprotectin, are available on the SENTiFIT 800 Analyzer.

"If diagnosed early, CRC is curable in most cases which is why national and regional screening programs are so important," said Marco Buonaguidi, Head of Sales and Marketing, Sentinel Diagnostics. "These screening programs test millions of people every year, creating workload and efficiency challenges for laboratories. Sysmex America is a trusted leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories."

