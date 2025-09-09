Complete, pre-configured solution empowers organizations with a low-risk, low-cost approach that delivers strategic value in weeks

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the launch of its Syntax GenAI Starter Pack, a complete, pre-configured solution designed to help customers safely and rapidly adopt Generative AI (GenAI) technologies. The newest addition to the Syntax GenAI portfolio, the GenAI Starter Pack enables businesses to unlock the transformative potential of GenAI with minimal risk and cost, achieving tangible outcomes and value in weeks rather than months.

"The Syntax GenAI Starter Pack is designed to accelerate the journey to GenAI, removing obstacles that hinder adoption," said Marcelo Tamassia, chief technology officer at Syntax. "We provide a secure, adaptable, and low-risk foundation, enabling businesses to turn AI potential into measurable outcomes. Most importantly, our approach ensures customers stay in full control of their data, technology decisions, and innovation roadmap."

Simple, Secure, Accelerated GenAI Adoption

For many companies, adopting GenAI can be daunting, with uncertainty about where to start or which technologies to prioritize. This often leads to delays, while employees turn to unsecured AI tools—introducing security risks and derailing structured, strategic deployment.

Syntax's GenAI Starter Pack is purpose-built to overcome these challenges, addressing not only the complexities of deployment but also key barriers such as cost concerns, organizational resistance to change, and the risks associated with mishandling sensitive data in AI models.

With a focus on simplicity, speed, and security, the Syntax GenAI Starter Pack kickstarts the GenAI journey with expert guidance and ready-made tools. Through strategy sessions and a use-case workshop, platform deployment, and AI agent enablement, Syntax empowers organizations to move seamlessly from concept to execution of tailored solutions.

"The GenAI Starter Pack workshop was instrumental for us at BH SENS," said Leonard Sinast, plant manager at BH SENS, a global leader in tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). "It helped us step back and define the critical steps to integrate AI into mission-critical TPMS operations. The discussions on use cases and capabilities clarified what is feasible, providing valuable insights for developing tailored AI agents to optimize workflows and boost team efficiency."

The Syntax GenAI Starter Kit delivers:

Accelerated Deployment: Scale from zero or isolated applications to fully managed GenAI deployments in weeks.

Scale from zero or isolated applications to fully managed GenAI deployments in weeks. Built-In Governance and Security: Benefit from robust access controls and compliance frameworks to ensure safe experimentation.

Benefit from robust access controls and compliance frameworks to ensure safe experimentation. Flexible Technology Choices: Freedom to choose the best-fit cloud hyperscaler and large language models (LLMs), free from vendor lock-in.

Freedom to choose the best-fit cloud hyperscaler and large language models (LLMs), free from vendor lock-in. Risk-Free Exploration: Experience a six-month trial period for AI experimentation without long-term commitments.

Experience a six-month trial period for AI experimentation without long-term commitments. Optimized Costs: Start the AI journey without heavy upfront investments.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50+ years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

