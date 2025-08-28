Project consolidates 26 on-premises ERP instances into a single platform on Microsoft Azure, unlocking enterprise-wide agility, visibility, and innovation

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading provider of global technology solutions and services for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the successful completion of a multi-year digital transformation initiative with PCL Construction (PCL), one of North America's largest general contracting firms. The project modernized and unified PCL's global payroll and operations, consolidating 26 independently managed on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) instances into a single environment hosted on Microsoft Azure.

"The magnitude, complexity, and technical sophistication of this initiative are incredible," said Mark Bryant, Chief Information Officer, PCL. "Through close collaboration with Syntax, we've moved decades of fragmented infrastructure to the cloud. This not only streamlines how we operate but equips us with the agility and insights to support our long-term strategy."

Streamlining a Global Enterprise

Over its 119-year history, PCL's operations had grown across multiple business units and regions, resulting in 26 standalone ERP environments running on legacy IBM AS/400 infrastructure. This decentralized approach made enterprise reporting cumbersome, limited system scalability, and introduced operational risk with every change or update.

To future-proof its operations, PCL partnered with Syntax to develop a phased ERP consolidation roadmap. The project began with the lift-and-shift migration of all ERP environments to the Syntax Enterprise Cloud. In the final phase—completed last month—Syntax consolidated all 26 ERP instances into a single, unified environment on Microsoft Azure.

Today, the new cloud-based ERP platform supports all core business functions including finance, payroll, asset management, project execution, and supply chain management—empowering PCL with real-time visibility, improved governance, and greater operational efficiency.

"Consolidating our ERP environment on Azure marks a pivotal shift in how PCL operates financially across its global footprint," said Glen Anderson, Vice President of Finance and Commercial Risk, and Project Executive Sponsor, PCL. "We've significantly improved reporting accuracy, eliminated duplication, and reduced risk—while building a flexible platform to scale with our business. Syntax has been an indispensable partner in this achievement."

Key Benefits and Milestones Include:

Enterprise-wide integration : Consolidation of over 370 financial entities into a single ERP platform has unified data, standardized processes, and improved cross-border visibility and compliance.

: Consolidation of over 370 financial entities into a single ERP platform has unified data, standardized processes, and improved cross-border visibility and compliance. Data transformation and audit readiness : Two years of financial and payroll history were migrated, validated, and harmonized—ensuring integrity, auditability, and confidence in enterprise reporting.

: Two years of financial and payroll history were migrated, validated, and harmonized—ensuring integrity, auditability, and confidence in enterprise reporting. Cloud-native flexibility and security : Hosting on Microsoft Azure enables high availability, dynamic scaling, and built-in enterprise security—laying a resilient foundation for innovation.

: Hosting on Microsoft Azure enables high availability, dynamic scaling, and built-in enterprise security—laying a resilient foundation for innovation. Business process automation : Leveraging Microsoft Power Platform, PCL has streamlined critical workflows and eliminated manual handoffs, reducing errors and increasing speed to execution.

: Leveraging Microsoft Power Platform, PCL has streamlined critical workflows and eliminated manual handoffs, reducing errors and increasing speed to execution. Cost and complexity reduction: The move from 26 independent ERP environments to a single instance significantly reduces IT overhead and simplifies maintenance, upgrades, and support.

"We set out with an ambitious vision to modernize PCL's core systems, and their commitment to excellence made it possible," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "Together, we've delivered a customer-centric ERP model for asset-intensive enterprises looking to scale without complexity."

PCL to Present at JD Edwards INFOCUS 2025

PCL leaders Landon Gross, Tanya Caudle, and Marco Del Monte will present "26 to 1: PCL's Epic JDE Transformation & Consolidation" at JD Edwards INFOCUS, September 9–11, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.

Attendees will gain insights into PCL's phased approach, including:

How it achieved global payroll unification across multiple jurisdictions and currencies.

Strategies for migrating and harmonizing historical data.

Lessons learned from orchestrating one of the largest JDE consolidations in North America .

. Business impacts including reduced risk, improved data accuracy, and stronger readiness for future digital initiatives.

To learn more, visit Syntax at booth #301 at JD Edwards INFOCUS 2025.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $8 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

