New AI-driven AMS model for SAP solutions helps enterprises prevent issues proactively, free capacity to drive innovation, and continually optimize their SAP operations

MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced the launch of its AI-First Application Managed Services (AMS)--a next-generation support model that delivers proven AI-driven efficiency from a reliable, traceable, secured, and fully integrated AI platform. The AI-First AMS combines AI innovation with Syntax's deep SAP expertise to help enterprises run their SAP environments more efficiently and focus on innovation and growth.

As SAP landscapes grow more complex across hybrid and cloud environments, traditional support models often struggle to keep pace. Syntax's AI-First AMS introduces a user-friendly, intelligent operational platform that embeds AI into day-to-day SAP support processes--helping organizations improve system reliability, boost performance, and create the capacity to innovate. Syntax helps enable customers to streamline their SAP operations and prevent issues proactively, saving up to 40% on support efforts.

"Traditional application support models are reactive, low value, and primarily human-driven," said Alain Dupont, Global Senior Vice President, AMS at Syntax. "With our AI-First AMS, we are reshaping how enterprise applications are supported by embedding trusted AI in our operational platform and combining it with Syntax's deep SAP expertise. This enables organizations to spend less time maintaining complex landscapes and more time optimizing, innovating, and driving business growth--ultimately creating greater business value."

Intelligent Operations for SAP Environments

Syntax's AI-First AMS provides intelligent, end-to-end management across the full SAP landscape, with key capabilities that include:

Unified SAP Expertise – Comprehensive AMS for SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud ERP, and line-of-business applications across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

– Comprehensive AMS for SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud ERP, and line-of-business applications across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. End-to-End Ticket Resolution – AI autonomously handles day-to-day ticket volume, ensuring faster resolution times and predictable support.

– AI autonomously handles day-to-day ticket volume, ensuring faster resolution times and predictable support. Always-On Optimization – Real-time operational insights continuously fine-tune performance, helping organizations control costs and maintain reliable SAP operations.

– Real-time operational insights continuously fine-tune performance, helping organizations control costs and maintain reliable SAP operations. Proactive Support – The combination of Syntax AI agents with SAP consulting expertise detects, triages, and resolves issues early.

– The combination of Syntax AI agents with SAP consulting expertise detects, triages, and resolves issues early. More Capacity to Innovate – AI-driven automation and efficiency reduce support workloads so IT teams can focus on higher-value initiatives and business innovation.

– AI-driven automation and efficiency reduce support workloads so IT teams can focus on higher-value initiatives and business innovation. Boutique @ Scale Delivery – Dedicated SAP experts provide personalized support backed by Syntax's global 24×7 multilingual service model.

"Syntax's AI-First AMS is already delivering measurable impact. We've reduced total cost of ownership, accelerated solution design, and achieved accuracy rates at about 96%. What once took hours now takes an hour or less, giving our team more time to focus on innovation and business growth," said Sara Colella, Director, IT Processes and Continuous Improvement at Novexco, the largest 100% Canadian-owned distributor of office supplies, technology products, and office furniture.

"Working with Syntax has helped us modernize the way we manage our SAP environment. With AI-driven automation and expert support, our systems run more efficiently, and our IT team can dedicate more time to strategic initiatives that support the business," said Jean-Francois Tanguay, IT Director at Avril Supermarché Santé, a specialized organic grocery store chain in Quebec.

Meet Syntax at SAP Sapphire 2026

Join Syntax at the SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference 2026, May 11–13, in Orlando, Florida. Visit Booth #423 or schedule a meeting via Syntax at SAP Sapphire 2026 to connect with Syntax experts and learn how organizations are transforming SAP operations with AI-First AMS.

About Syntax

Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Syntax

Syntax Contact: Jackie Gerbus, Three Rings Inc., 508-479-2786, [email protected]