Combining industry expertise with its proprietary GenAI platform, Syntax automates migrations from SAP AFS to SAP S/4HANA for fashion--reducing risk and accelerating time to value

MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced a new GenAI-powered migration offering designed to help organizations accelerate their transition from SAP Apparel and Footwear Solution (SAP AFS) to SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business.

With SAP ending mainstream support for SAP AFS in 2027, many retail and apparel companies are under pressure to modernize their ERP environments. Yet migrating years of custom code has made these transformations difficult to manage and hard to predict. Syntax's new offering addresses this challenge by combining deep retail and apparel industry expertise with proprietary AI technology powered by the Syntax AI CodeGenie Suite. The approach automates the most complex steps in the migration process--reducing risk while streamlining the transition to SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business.

"Organizations navigating the move from SAP AFS face real complexity--years of customization, tight timelines, and a lot at stake," said Marcelo Tamassia, Chief Technology Officer at Syntax. "Our AI-driven approach takes the hardest parts of that journey and makes them faster, more predictable, and lower risk, so organizations can focus on what comes next."

The AI Agent Behind Faster, Smarter Transformation

At the core of the offering is the Syntax AI CodeGenie Suite, which combines agentic AI with Syntax's deep SAP delivery expertise to analyze legacy code, interpret embedded business logic, evaluate and write clean-core code, and generate documentation and specifications for SAP S/4HANA fashion equivalents--creating a structured and more predictable path to modernization.

For organizations navigating this shift, the offering delivers:

Faster migration from SAP AFS to SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business

Reduced risk associated with complex custom code transformations

Clean-core compliant custom code managed in SAP BTP according to SAP best practices

Shorter project timelines and greater predictability across ERP transformation initiatives

Real-World Impact at Peerless Clothing

Peerless Clothing, the largest manufacturer of men's and boys' tailored clothing in North America, is working with Syntax on its migration from SAP AFS to SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business, leveraging the CodeGenie Suite across its end-to-end development lifecycle.

"Syntax's AI-driven approach has introduced a new level of intelligence and automation to our migration. We're seeing faster development timelines than we thought possible, with stronger alignment to SAP architecture and new ways to solve complex problems," said Pierre Boucher, VP of IT at Peerless Clothing.

In one case, critical functionality (ATP) in the order fulfillment process needed to be adapted to meet the company's specific business requirements. Using the CodeGenie Suite, Syntax delivered a tailored solution in days--work that would traditionally have taken months and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in custom development.

"That kind of speed and problem-solving gives us real confidence in the accelerated trajectory of our transformation," said Boucher.

To learn more, visit Syntax Retail Solutions.

About Syntax

Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

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SOURCE Syntax

Syntax Contact, Jackie Gerbus, Three Rings Inc., 508-479-2786, [email protected]