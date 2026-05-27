Purpose-built for SAP Digital Manufacturing, ShiftBook streamlines shift handovers, connects frontline teams, and drives higher performance on the shop floor

MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced the launch of ShiftBook, a new purpose-built solution developed to extend and enhance the capabilities of SAP Digital Manufacturing, a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

ShiftBook allows frontline operators to easily capture, track, and share essential production information directly from the shop floor. By providing a standardized, digital handover process, ShiftBook ensures seamless communication between teams, supervisors, and shifts--maintaining a clear and auditable record of daily production activities.

"ShiftBook reflects our focus on delivering practical, high-impact solutions that extend the value of SAP Digital Manufacturing," said Roman Freidel, Global Leader, Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Syntax. "By simplifying daily operations and improving communication, we're empowering frontline teams to work more efficiently and make faster, better decisions."

Driving Real‑Time Manufacturing Intelligence

Many manufacturers still rely on paper notes or informal updates during shift changes, even with modern digital systems in place. This creates communication gaps and lost insights that can slow production or affect quality. ShiftBook closes that gap by digitizing shift handovers and connecting them directly to SAP Digital Manufacturing, giving every team consistent, up-to-date information across the plant.

ShiftBook is the latest addition to Syntax's portfolio of IP‑driven innovations aimed at helping manufacturers eliminate execution gaps in manufacturing environments, strengthen frontline decision‑making, and maximize the value of their MES investments.

Additional applications in Syntax's growing suite of solutions for SAP Digital Manufacturing include:

Visual Inspection – AI-powered visual inspection solution that enables manufacturers to accelerate and improve their quality control processes.

– AI-powered visual inspection solution that enables manufacturers to accelerate and improve their quality control processes. Statistical Process Control – Real-time monitoring and early detection of process deviations to prevent quality and throughput issues.

Together, these solutions reinforce Syntax's commitment to delivering purpose-built innovations that meet the business-critical needs of modern production environments.

"Our partnership with Syntax has been central to advancing our Smart Factory vision," said Marcel Zokoll, Global Head of Smart Factory PPG at Gerresheimer. "Together we've built a connected production environment that brings real-time transparency and agility to our operations. With innovations like ShiftBook extending SAP Digital Manufacturing even further, we're continuing to turn digital transformation into measurable improvement across every plant."

Solutions Designed for Real-World Operations

All applications in Syntax's manufacturing portfolio are designed with a shared objective: to give manufacturers the clarity, consistency, and control needed to run every shift more effectively.

Manufacturers adopting these tools benefit from:

Enhanced real ‑ time execution – Stabilized day‑to‑day operations, from data readiness and shift communications to live quality inspection and process monitoring.

– Stabilized day‑to‑day operations, from data readiness and shift communications to live quality inspection and process monitoring. Seamless ERP and MES alignment – Workflows that bridge the gaps between ERP and MES layers--reducing friction where handovers or quality checks previously required manual intervention.

– Workflows that bridge the gaps between ERP and MES layers--reducing friction where handovers or quality checks previously required manual intervention. Greater visibility for better decisions – Actionable, real‑time insights including shift histories, defect data, master data movement, and process variation that improve decision‑making under pressure.

– Actionable, real‑time insights including shift histories, defect data, master data movement, and process variation that improve decision‑making under pressure. Standardization across plants – Consistent, repeatable processes designed to reduce variability and drive reliability across multi‑plant or global manufacturing environments.

– Consistent, repeatable processes designed to reduce variability and drive reliability across multi‑plant or global manufacturing environments. Stronger productivity for frontline teams – Simplified, intuitive tools that reduce manual effort and make daily manufacturing tasks easier to manage, driving higher adoption, efficiency, and agility.

For more information, visit Syntax SAP Digital Manufacturing page.

About Syntax

Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

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SOURCE Syntax

Jackie Gerbus, Three Rings Inc., 508-479-2786, [email protected]