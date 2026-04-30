Construction leader partners with Syntax for its SAP implementation, combining deep industry knowledge with agentic AI-driven delivery to power SAP cloud transformation

MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced that Hensel Phelps, one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, has partnered with Syntax to support its move to SAP Cloud ERP Private. The engagement draws on Syntax's deep engineering, construction, and operations (EC&O) industry expertise, proven SAP cloud implementation capabilities, and the Syntax AI CodeGenie Suite to simplify Hensel Phelps's path to the cloud.

Hensel Phelps, like many construction enterprises, required the ability to scale, adapt, and respond to the demands of a rapidly growing business and position the company to support the adoption of advanced technologies like AI. To modernize its enterprise foundation, the company selected SAP Cloud ERP Private--SAP's intelligent cloud ERP, purpose-built to connect finance, operations, and project delivery on a single platform.

Hensel Phelps chose Syntax as its implementation partner for its deep EC&O industry knowledge and proven SAP delivery expertise, ensuring a best-practice solution that aligns with the company's business processes. As the implementation progressed, Syntax deployed the Syntax AI CodeGenie Suite, putting agentic AI to work on one of the most complex and time-intensive phases of any SAP implementation: custom development.

"We needed a partner who combines deep SAP knowledge with a genuine understanding of how construction businesses operate," said Dolores Mears, CIO at Hensel Phelps. "Syntax brings both--and the AI capabilities Syntax and our internal teams have brought to the project are significantly improving how efficiently we're able to execute our SAP cloud transformation."

Agentic AI Meets Construction-Grade SAP Expertise

Central to the engagement is Syntax AI CodeGenie Suite, a purpose-built agentic development suite that transforms how SAP implementations and migrations are delivered. Working autonomously, CodeGenie Suite's development agent ingests Hensel Phelps's construction-specific requirements and converts them directly into validated technical specifications and clean core-compliant code--eliminating the manual handoffs between requirements, specification, and code development that have traditionally slowed migration projects. The result is faster, more consistent delivery without compromising quality or SAP clean core compliance.

The Hensel Phelps engagement is the latest example of Syntax's commitment to reshaping what enterprise SAP delivery looks like for the construction industry. As EC&O organizations face growing pressure to modernize mission-critical systems, accelerate timelines, and maintain compliance, Syntax's combination of sector depth and AI-native tooling offers a differentiated path to the cloud.

"Hensel Phelps is a leader in the construction industry, and their move to SAP Cloud ERP reflects a clear vision for what it takes to stay ahead," said Luc Dubois, Chief Operating Officer, SAP Delivery at Syntax. "Syntax is deeply committed to the EC&O sector, and we bring that commitment together with proven delivery expertise and AI-driven innovation to help construction enterprises not just move to the cloud, but emerge from that journey with more agile, competitive businesses."

To learn more, visit Syntax's EC&O Industry Solutions page.

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in real estate development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision, plus our core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community, define our culture and guide us as we bring our clients' projects to life. Our comprehensive approach begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information, please visit www.henselphelps.com.

About Syntax

Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Syntax

Jackie Gerbus, Three Rings Inc., 508-479-2786, [email protected]