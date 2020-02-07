Sylvie Demers named Financial Personality of the Year in the Top 25 ranking of Quebec's financial sector

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Surrounded by personalities from the financial industry, Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group, took home top honours last night at a gala event celebrating the Top 25 ranking of Quebec's financial sector by Finance et Investissement magazine, where she was named Financial Personality of the Year. In addition to this outstanding recognition, Sylvie Demers took the number one spot in the National Financial Services Institutions category.

Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group, and Joe Glionna, president, Newcom Media Inc. (CNW Group/TD Bank Group)

"We're thrilled that Sylvie has been named financial personality of the year by Finance et Investissement magazine! This recognition celebrates Sylvie's outstanding leadership, her innovation-based vision and her capacity to build talented teams", says Andrew Pilkington, Executive Vice President, Branch Banking, TD Bank Group.

"I am very proud of this award and I share it with the team who has contributed to the outstanding growth of TD in Quebec. This means that TD is recognized as a major player in Quebec, in addition to playing an important role as a corporate citizen", says Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group.

"This is an important milestone in a very successful career for Sylvie Demers who will be celebrating 35 years at TD this year, including the past 5 years as head of the Quebec Market", says Andrew Pilkington. In addition to her work at the Bank, Sylvie supports many causes and chairs the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Foundation Board of Trustees.

In addition, Stéphan Bourbonnais, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Eastern Canada, TD Wealth was a top 5 finalist in the Full-service Broker category.

For further information: Mathieu Beaudoin, Public Affairs, [email protected], 514-289-1670; Mélodie Nobile, Morin Relations Publiques, [email protected], 514-289-8688, ext. 239

