Sycomp Recaps ESG Progress in 2023 Report

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., released its 2023 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report underscoring the company's commitment to a sustainable supply chain and a diverse and global business operation. The company is celebrating 30 years in business and continues to operate as a woman and minority-owned business entity nationally certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council.

Highlights of Sycomp's 2023 ESG report and practice include:

Sycomp remains carbon neutral for all of Scope 1, Scope 2 and most of its Scope 3 tCO2 emissions. Sycomp leverages Salesforce NetZero Cloud to compile and track its progress.

Sycomp advanced to EcoVadis silver medal standing, the global standard for business sustainability ratings, placing Sycomp in the 89 th percentile of all participating companies.

percentile of all participating companies. Sycomp received the 2023 Canalys North America Candefero Sustainability Partner of the Year Award.

Sycomp opened its newest Integration and Logistics Center in Dublin, Ireland , and this location will be included in 2024 reporting.

, and this location will be included in 2024 reporting. Sycomp continues to focus on a diverse workforce with its annual global staffing at 42 percent women, with an ethnic diversity of 76 percent, and 58 percent men with an ethnic diversity of 64 percent. Sycomp's Black and Latinx representation improved in 2023.

Sycomp procured $5.3 million in products and services from diverse suppliers, and the company continues to add initiatives to globally leverage diverse suppliers.

"We appreciate the progress Sycomp has been making across all its ESG initiatives, including its ability to track performance with Net Zero Cloud, expanding Scope 3 reporting, and the company's active participation in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) internship program," said Madison Gunter, Vice President, Procurement Programs, Salesforce. "More importantly, we are thrilled that Sycomp shares a common mission of building a sustainable and diverse supply chain while increasing stakeholder value around the globe."

Sycomp initiated and formalized its ESG practices in 2021 and has now published two reports to update its stakeholders on progress and performance. Sycomp's ESG reports can be found by visiting www.sycomp.com/csr.

"As we celebrate our 30th year in business, I am very proud of our talented and diverse team of employees who are committed to customer success and sustainable business practices across our 45+ global entities," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "Based upon our progress and achievement, we have set new sustainability goals for 2023-2030 including reducing our overall carbon emissions by 38 percent by 2030, reducing our global Integration and Warehouse non-recyclable waste by 30 percent and increasing our engagement in e-waste programs by 25 percent."

To support engagement in e-waste, Sycomp offers programs for its customers including Trade-in Made Easy (TIME) with Apple and Cisco products, as well as IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services to help organizations manage the secure and environmentally friendly disposal of retired and outdated IT assets.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT and logistics service provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

