Sycomp Expands Locations and Warehouse Capacity to Support Global Customers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today the expansion of its global operations with new locations in Germany, Iceland, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Uruguay. Concurrently, the company increased its warehouse capacity in the United States and Asia by more than 50 percent. With this expansion, Sycomp operates in 54 countries and has successfully deployed global IT projects in more than 150 countries supporting multi-national organizations and leading technology providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"In the last five years, Sycomp has more than doubled its operations and opened new locations to strategically support our customers and partners around the world," said Michael Symons, CEO, Sycomp. "Our continued expansion efforts allow us to provide our customers with global IT solutions while helping them navigate the complexities of foreign exchange and IT supply chain logistics."

Sycomp celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024 and has grown the business organically, transitioning from a regional IT reseller to one of the top global IT solutions providers. In addition to global expansion efforts, Sycomp has invested in growing its services practice with new offerings in artificial intelligence (AI), custom software and development, and managed services for infrastructure and endpoint lifecycle management, with continued investments in its eight Integration Centers (ICs).

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

