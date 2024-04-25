SW Imports Selects SYSPRO ERP Software to Support Expansion, Aiming to Triple the Number of Product Lines in the Next Five Years

With the help of SYSPRO Elite Solutions Partner, Edgeware, the bathroom and kitchen cabinet wholesaler and distributor went live with the SYSPRO platform in just one month

TUSTIN, Calif., April 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that SW Imports, Inc., a distributor and wholesaler of bathroom and kitchen cabinets, has deployed SYSPRO ERP to replace QuickBooks and support its expansion. SW Imports specializes in wood kitchen cabinets and countertop distribution, primarily selling to smaller companies, contractors, and various other businesses, focusing on B2B transactions.

SW Imports has opportunity to expand and recognized that QuickBooks lacks the robustness and scalability needed to support their anticipated level of growth. Specifically, SW Imports expects to triple the number of products it distributes over the next five years, adding multiple new locations and warehouses. They needed a system that can provide supply chain and inventory visibility and planning, along with analytics and automation.

SW Imports chose SYSPRO because the platform is extremely flexible and is specifically designed to meet the needs of mid-market distributors, which accelerates time to value since there's far less customization required. Edgeware, a SYSPRO Elite Solutions Partner, led the implementation and SW Imports was able to go live on the platform in just one month.

"Working with Edgeware and SYSPRO has been a great experience. They've both demonstrated they can work at our speed and schedule, which is critical for us," said Amit Khurana, owner and CEO of SW Imports. "Flexibility is very important to us as we move beyond QuickBooks to support our expansion. The SYSPRO ERP platform, especially with its strength in analytics, is clearly the resource to make our growth happen."

"Mid-market distributors have very specific needs when it comes to their ERP platform, and SYSPRO ERP has been designed to meet those needs," said Brian Rainboth, CEO, SYSPRO Americas. "Plus, we have incredible local partners like Edgeware. Their technical capabilities and industry domain expertise enable our customers to get up and running quickly. SW Imports is poised for growth, and we're thrilled to support them with our comprehensive solution."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com .

