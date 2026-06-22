Suzane Louchard Appointed Vice-President - Programs and Operations at the Société Économique de l'Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of the organizational transformation initiative launched on February 5, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzane Louchard as Vice-President - Programs and Operations, a key leadership role that will help strengthen the organization's impact across Ontario's francophone and bilingual economic ecosystem.

Suzane Louchard (CNW Group/Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO))

Ms. Louchard's appointment follows that of Soufiane Koussih, recently named Vice President -Corporate Services. Together, these additions further strengthen the SÉO's leadership team and support the development of a structure aligned with the organization's growth, the increasing complexity of its programs, and its commitment to maximizing its impact within Ontario's francophone and bilingual communities.

In her new role, Ms. Louchard will provide strategic and operational leadership for the development, overall performance, and impact of the SÉO's programs and initiatives.

"Suzane Louchard's arrival will help us build on our organizational transformation and deliver tangible benefits for our clients, partners, and employees," said Catherine B. Bachand, Chief Executive Officer of the SÉO. "Her extensive experience will also help us develop the next generation of programs and initiatives to address the opportunities and challenges facing Ontario's economy."

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Louchard is eager to contribute to the next chapter of the organization's evolution. "I am delighted to join the SÉO at this important stage in its development and to contribute directly to its growth," she said. "What motivates me most is the opportunity to help turn the SÉO's strategic priorities into tangible outcomes for entrepreneurs, employers, francophone and bilingual newcomers, and communities across Ontario."

An impressive professional background

Ms. Louchard currently serves as Senior Director, Francophone Programming at Alinea International, where she manages a portfolio of programs valued at more than $50 million. Over the years, she has also developed and led portfolios of similar scale within national and international organizations, while managing complex relationships with public and private funders, establishing strategic institutional partnerships, and contributing to the implementation of programs in demanding and multilateral environments.

Passionate about newcomer integration and the Francophonie, her work has led her to serve with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as well as in Haiti and across francophone Africa for more than 20 years.

Ms. Louchard will officially join the SÉO on July 13, 2026.

About the SÉO

Founded more than 25 years ago, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) supports the growth of Ontario's French-speaking and bilingual economy, an important driver of Canada's competitiveness. With a team of about 40 employees across the province, the SÉO helps entrepreneurs start and grow businesses, supports French-speaking and bilingual newcomers as they enter the labour market and access quality employment opportunities, helps employers recruit qualified bilingual talent, and works with communities to advance local economic development through a range of initiatives and programs.

The SÉO relies on the support of key strategic partners to fulfill its mandate, including the Réseau de développement économique et d'employabilité (RDÉE Canada), the Government of Canada through the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities (EF-OLMC), and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), particularly through the Settlement Program and the Francophone Immigration Support Program (FISP). This financial and strategic support enables the organization to develop meaningful initiatives that reflect the realities of Ontario's Francophone communities and contribute directly to their vitality, economic development and prosperity.

SOURCE Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO)

For more information: François Legault, Interim Manager, Communications and External Relations, Société Économique de l'Ontario, 613-390-2871 / [email protected]