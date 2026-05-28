OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) continues the implementation of its new organizational structure with the appointment of Soufiane Koussih as Vice-President - Corporate Services.

A seasoned executive with more than twenty years of experience in organizational leadership, governance, finance, and operational transformation, Mr. Koussih brings recognized expertise in building high-performing and sustainable organizations in complex, publicly funded environments.

His career has led him to work with national and international organizations, including the United Nations Development Programme and CARE Canada. Mr. Koussih currently serves as director of corporate services at the Ottawa Centretown Community Health Centre, where he oversees areas including finance, information technology, administrative operations, communications, and human resources for an organization of more than 200 employees.

This appointment is part of the SÉO's organizational transformation announced in its February 5, 2026 news release. This transformation is designed to strengthen organizational alignment, enhance operational effectiveness, reinforce the organization's foundations, and maximize its impact on businesses, entrepreneurs, employers, bilingual and French-speaking newcomers, and communities across the province.

It also reflects the SÉO's commitment to expanding its economic initiatives throughout the province, developing new strategic partnerships, and increasing its reach within the French-speaking and bilingual ecosystem at both the national and international levels.

The creation of the Vice-President - Corporate Services role directly supports the organization's objective of strengthening its strategic and organizational capacity. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Koussih will play a central role in governance, organizational performance, risk management, digital transformation, and the SÉO's long-term financial sustainability.

"Soufiane Koussih joins the SÉO at an important moment in the organization's evolution," said CEO Catherine B. Bachand. "His depth of experience and strategic leadership will help strengthen the SÉO's capacity as we continue to scale our impact and position the organization for long-term growth."

Mr. Koussih said he looks forward to contributing to this new phase in the SÉO's development.

"I am honoured to join such a committed and ambitious organization. What motivates me most is the opportunity to work alongside the SÉO team to strengthen the organizational capacity that directly supports its mission and growth. By focusing on discipline, collaboration and a shared sense of purpose, we can reinforce the organization's foundations, improve the experience of clients and partners, and ensure the SÉO's impact continues to grow over the long term."

Mr. Koussih will officially assume his new duties on June 22, 2026. Please read the appointment notice for more details. His photo is available here.

About the SÉO

Founded more than 25 years ago, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) supports the growth of Ontario's French-speaking and bilingual economy, an important driver of Canada's competitiveness. With a team of about 40 employees across the province, the SÉO helps entrepreneurs start and grow businesses, supports French-speaking and bilingual newcomers as they enter the labour market and access quality employment opportunities, helps employers recruit qualified bilingual talent, and works with communities to advance local economic development through a range of initiatives and programs.

The SÉO relies on the support of key strategic partners to fulfill its mandate, including the Réseau de développement économique et d'employabilité (RDÉE Canada), the Government of Canada through the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities (EF-OLMC), and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), particularly through the Settlement Program and the Francophone Immigration Support Program (FISP). This financial and strategic support enables the organization to develop meaningful initiatives that reflect the realities of Ontario's Francophone communities and contribute directly to their vitality, economic development and prosperity.

SOURCE Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO)

For more information: François Legault, Interim Manager, Communications and External Relations, Société Économique de l'Ontario, 613-390-2871, [email protected]