Francophone businesses turn to interprovincial trade to diversify their markets

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - At a time when discussions surrounding the renegotiation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) continue and governments are seeking to strengthen domestic supply chains, approximately twenty francophone and bilingual businesses from Ontario took part in two economic missions organized by the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) in partnership with the Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario (FGA).

Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario (CNW Group/Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO))

From Toronto to Ottawa and up to New Brunswick, these missions demonstrated that the francophone business community can play a strategic role in market diversification across Canada. This comes as federal and provincial governments work to reduce barriers to interprovincial trade in response to U.S. tariffs and trade pressures.

The missions had a clear objective: to help Ontario's francophone businesses expand beyond their traditional markets by creating concrete business connections with other regions of the country. They provided participating business leaders with valuable insights into target markets, opportunities to broaden their networks, and a foundation for new business collaborations between Ontario and New Brunswick, particularly in the industrial, manufacturing, technology, energy, and agri-food sectors.

"This model works because it is built around the real needs of businesses," said Catherine B. Bachand, Chief Executive Officer of the SÉO. "By leveraging the strength of our network and the support of partners deeply rooted in their respective markets, we can help Ontario's francophone and bilingual businesses transform connections into tangible business opportunities. This is an approach we intend to expand to other provinces in order to strengthen east-west economic ties, support business growth across Canada, and create opportunities in other francophone markets."

The first mission took place in Ontario at the end of April, where the delegation met with economic stakeholders, organizations, and potential business partners in Toronto and Ottawa. The second mission was held in New Brunswick last week. Organized in collaboration with the Conseil économique du Nouveau-Brunswick – RDÉE Nouveau-Brunswick, it enabled the delegation to participate in more than forty meetings with approximately thirty businesses and economic organizations, paving the way for concrete follow-ups and new commercial partnerships between the two provinces.

"Through these missions, the Société Économique de l'Ontario and RDÉE New Brunswick are demonstrating that Canada's francophone economic ecosystem already has the markets, expertise, and partners required to drive mutual growth and prosperity. At a time when businesses are trying to diversify their markets and strengthen their supply chains, the ability to forge business connections across regions has become a strategic advantage. When members of the RDÉE network collaborate in this way, entrepreneurs benefit directly through new connections, new business opportunities, and an enhanced capacity to grow here in Canada."

There are more than 116,000 francophone businesses in official language minority communities in Canada, including approximately 60,000 in Ontario. Forty percent of these businesses generate annual revenues exceeding $1 million. In a country of more than 41 million people, where over 10 million individuals can carry on a conversation in French, the potential extends far beyond provincial boundaries. The Canadian market can also serve as a gateway to other francophone markets, both domestically and internationally.

"Francophone entrepreneurship is a strategic economic force for Ontario and an essential driver of growth for Canada and international markets," said Jean-Claude Camus, Executive Director of the FGA. "These trade missions not only increase the visibility and profile of our businesses, but also help establish lasting partnerships and open new business opportunities across markets."

About the Société Économique de l'Ontario

Founded more than 25 years ago, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) plays a vital role in strengthening Ontario's francophone and bilingual economy, a key contributor to Canada's competitiveness. With a dedicated team of approximately 40 employees across the province, the SÉO supports the creation of new businesses and the growth of existing ones, facilitates the integration of francophone and bilingual newcomers into the labour market through access to quality employment opportunities, assists employers in recruiting qualified bilingual talent, and fosters community economic development through a wide range of initiatives and programs.

The SÉO benefits from the support of strategic partners that are essential to the fulfillment of its mandate, including the Réseau de développement économique et d'employabilité (RDÉE Canada), the Government of Canada through the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities, as well as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), notably through the Settlement Program and the Programme d'appui à l'intégration des francophones (PAIF). This financial and strategic support enables the organization to implement high-impact initiatives tailored to the realities of Ontario's francophone communities and to contribute meaningfully to their prosperity.

About the FGA

The Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario supports, represents, and advances the interests of its members and economic stakeholders. It promotes francophone entrepreneurship through business services, networking activities, and initiatives focused on the development of francophone commercial markets.

SOURCE Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO)

For more information: François Legault, Interim Manager, Communications and External Relations, Société Économique de l'Ontario, 613-390-2871, [email protected]