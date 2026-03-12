Through its partnership with Humanis Executive Search, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) aims to strengthen its team and advance its mission in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a request for proposals process, the Société Économique de l'Ontario selected Humanis Executive Search to support the next phase of its organizational transformation. Humanis will help attract francophone and bilingual talent to strengthen the SÉO's team and expand its impact across Ontario's economic ecosystem.

As part of this transformation, the SÉO has undertaken a restructuring aimed at breaking down internal silos and consolidating its activities under two new vice-presidencies: Programs and Operations, and Corporate Services.

According to Catherine B. Bachand, Chief Executive Officer of the SÉO, "In a time of organizational transformation, it is essential to surround ourselves with partners who help us achieve our objectives. Humanis' extensive experience and its understanding of the environment in which the SÉO operates are important strategic assets that will help us build a strong and engaged leadership team."

Humanis Executive Search operates across Canada and is recognized for its approach focused on cultural alignment, organizational vision, and long-term impact in executive recruitment. This collaboration is particularly relevant given Humanis' strong track record in recruiting and integrating bilingual leaders working in minority-language environments.

"The SÉO's long-term success depends on leaders who can carry its mission forward, embody its vision, and actively contribute to its growth," adds Yanouk Poirier, Co-Managing Partner at Humanis Executive Search. "We are honored to support the Société Économique de l'Ontario at this pivotal stage in its evolution and to put our expertise to work for Ontario's broader economic ecosystem."

Candidates interested in contributing to this next phase of growth and strategic repositioning at the SÉO are invited to view the current openings and apply at: https://www.seo-ont.ca/en/carrieres. Additional opportunities will be posted in the weeks ahead.

About the Société Économique de l'Ontario

Founded over 25 years ago, the Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO) actively contributes to the economic vitality of Ontario's francophone and bilingual communities. With a team of approximately 40 employees across the province, the SÉO supports the creation of new businesses and the growth of existing ones, facilitates the integration of francophone and bilingual newcomers into the labour market through access to quality employment, assists employers with their recruitment needs, and fosters community economic development through a wide range of initiatives and programs. https://www.seo-ont.ca/en

About Humanis Executive Search

Humanis Executive Search is a Canadian firm specializing in executive search and strategic talent acquisition. Operating nationally, Humanis supports public, private, and not-for-profit organizations in identifying, assessing, and integrating leaders who drive growth and transformation, with an approach centered on people and sustainable performance. https://humanisadvisory.com/

