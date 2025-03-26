SutiSoft Announces Intelligent Procurement Platform to Transform Purchasing Efficiency

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft, a leader in cloud-based business solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its robust end-to-end procurement platform, SutiProcure. The intelligent solution, along with inventory, asset, and supplier relationship management, automates the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle. With integrated AI-powered analytics and custom workflows, SutiProcure transforms procurement efficiency, supplier collaboration, and inventory tracking for businesses of all sizes.

SutiProcure: An Intelligent Procurement Platform for Automated, End-to-End Purchasing Management

"The future of procurement lies in intelligent automation and deep analytics. With SutiProcure, we aim to simplify procurement operations and empower businesses with a seamless, data-driven approach to purchasing management," said N.D. Reddy, CEO of SutiSoft.

Transforming Procurement Management with a Fully Integrated Solution

SutiProcure provides businesses with complete control over procurement through a unified platform. The advanced dashboard offers a seamless experience, enabling users to access requisitions, purchase orders, invoices, and vendor information effortlessly. AI-powered spend analytics offer real-time insights for better budget management and strategic sourcing decisions.

Advanced catalog offers an intuitive, eCommerce-like shopping experience, enabling users to browse and purchase goods with ease. Punchout integrations connect buyers to supplier catalogs, streamlining order placement. Custom requisition workflows accelerate approvals, reducing cycle times and improving efficiency.

Automated invoice processing, powered by SutiSoft's proprietary SutiTexTrack OCR technology, empowers businesses to seamlessly capture invoices, match them with POs, receipts, and contracts with 100% accuracy, approve them and make payments to vendors.

SutiSRM, an advanced Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) system, centralizes supplier data to track performance, ensure compliance, and strengthen relationships. AI-driven insights assist in supplier selection, risk assessment, and price change alerts. Integrated contract management ensures that negotiated terms translate into real savings while maintaining regulatory compliance.

SutiSoft's inventory management system, SutiIMS, enhances inventory control with real-time stock tracking, automated ordering, and demand-based replenishment. Multi-warehouse management streamlines order fulfillment and optimizes stock levels, ensuring efficient inventory distribution across locations.

SutiAMS, a robust asset management solution, streamlines asset tracking, categorization, and depreciation calculations, ensuring cost-effective maintenance and compliance.

Procurement On-the-Go with Mobile & Seamless Integrations

SutiProcure's mobile app enables on-the-go approvals, purchase tracking, and workflow management. Seamless integration with popular business applications such as SAP, NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Dynamics ensures smooth data flow and eliminates manual entry.

