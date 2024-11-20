SutiSoft Redefines Business Travel and Expense Tracking with Corporate Self-Booking Tool

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft, a SaaS-based company, has integrated its online booking tool with its expense report solution, streamlining the booking process while ensuring compliance with corporate policies.

SutiSoft's online booking tool is an enterprise-grade solution for booking flights, hotels, and cars. The integrated business travel suite simplifies processes with one-click approvals and seamless synchronization of itinerary data with expense reporting, enhancing efficiency for travelers and finance teams alike.

Streamline corporate travel and expenses with SutiSoft's integrated self-booking and expense reporting solution

Understanding the Advantages of the Corporate Self-booking Tool

Extensive Inventory

The tool connects with Global Distribution Services (GDS), New Distribution Capability (NDC), hotel chains, car rentals, and aggregators, to provide the best booking options at the lowest fares, promoting cost efficiency.

The tool connects with Global Distribution Services (GDS), New Distribution Capability (NDC), hotel chains, car rentals, and aggregators, to provide the best booking options at the lowest fares, promoting cost efficiency. Policy Compliance

In-built travel policy features ensure employees select compliant options. Travelers are guided on which bookings meet corporate guidelines, fostering informed decision-making.

In-built travel policy features ensure employees select compliant options. Travelers are guided on which bookings meet corporate guidelines, fostering informed decision-making. Automated Suggestions

The tool nudges travelers toward cost-effective options or negotiated rates to optimize travel budgets.

The tool nudges travelers toward cost-effective options or negotiated rates to optimize travel budgets. Booking Hold Feature

The Travel Desk can freeze fares to avoid price hikes caused by delayed approvals.

The Travel Desk can freeze fares to avoid price hikes caused by delayed approvals. Simplified Reporting

Integrated with the expense solution, the tool automates travel data synchronization, enabling effortless report generation and one-click approvals.

Integrated with the expense solution, the tool automates travel data synchronization, enabling effortless report generation and one-click approvals. Reports & Analytics

Track metrics like trip expenses, top vendors, and average trip costs. The analytics solution offers customizable, real-time reports for better decision-making.

"We all know how complex corporate travel can be. To address this, SutiSoft developed the corporate self-booking tool to simplify the travel and expense reimbursement process. Travelers no longer have to spend countless hours reviewing receipts and filing reports. Everything is streamlined, providing the finance department with better control and visibility over the entire corporate travel process." — ND Reddy, CEO, Sutisoft.

For more details, visit SutiExpense or call 650-969-SUTI (7884) for more information.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms — Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions, such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com

Contact

CAROL SLONE

Media Communication

[email protected]

(650)969-7884x415

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563101/SutiSoft_corporate_tool.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496500/4891744/SutiExpense_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.