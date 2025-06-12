SutiSign Enhances eSignature Security with Intelligent ID Verification and 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft leads the way in providing intelligent, cloud-based solutions that transform how businesses operate in a digital world. Today, SutiSoft is excited to announce major enhancements to their electronic signature platform, SutiSign, now featuring dynamic Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) and compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 standards. These new features are designed to deliver a smarter, more secure eSigning experience for organizations handling sensitive information and operating under strict regulatory frameworks.

SutiSign elevates eSignature security with intelligent ID verification and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

With this update, SutiSoft continues its commitment to innovation by integrating intelligent identity verification and regulatory-grade audit capabilities into its already robust eSignature solution. Businesses in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals, can now meet compliance mandates while improving signer confidence and process integrity.

"Trust and compliance are the foundation of successful digital transactions," said N.D. Reddy, CEO of SutiSoft, Inc. "By introducing AI-powered identity verification and aligning with FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 standards, SutiSign helps businesses manage electronic signatures with confidence, security, and compliance built in from the start."

The dynamic Knowledge Based Authentication (KBA) feature uses AI to generate real-time, personalized challenge questions that verify signer identity before granting access to documents. Administrators can define the accuracy level required to pass authentication, set the number of allowed attempts, and control how often a signer can attempt to access the document. These controls ensure that only verified users can view and sign sensitive documents, significantly reducing fraud risk and enhancing security.

SutiSign now fully supports 21 CFR Part 11, the FDA regulation that governs the use of electronic records and signatures. The online platform includes secure, time-stamped audit trails that cannot be altered, advanced authentication protocols, and reliable traceability of every action taken on a document.

The platform now supports online notarization, allowing users to remotely notarize documents anytime through a trusted notary network. It also integrates with leading payment gateways like Authorize.Net, Square, Stripe, Clover, and others, enabling users to sign documents and process payments securely in a single step.

With these enhancements, SutiSign continues to evolve as a robust, intelligent eSignature platform built for today's compliance-driven business landscape.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based SaaS platforms that streamlines the key business processes for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com/ or call us on 650-969-7884.

Contact:

CAROL SLONE

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709708/SutiSign_eSignature_security.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709707/SutiSign_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.