Sustainable Destination: Tourisme Montréal unveils results aligned with its vision for a sustainable future

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is thrilled to present the results of its initiatives for sustainable tourism. In just over a year, the organization launched its Sustainable Destination Policy and carried out a series of significant actions that confirmed its position as a leader in sustainable tourism development.

The carbon footprint calculator of a visit, the Promise for a sustainable stay, the Guide to best practices for sustainable business events as well as two directories of social and environmental organizations intended for conference organizers are a few examples of the essential resources and tools created by Tourisme Montréal which demonstrate its will and involvement.

Classifications and certifications

Tourisme Montréal's Events Industry Council (EIC) certification was renewed in 2022, proving of its commitment to high standards of sustainability in the events industry. In addition, the summer launch of Tourisme Montréal as well as the event Tous dans la même assiette, by the Office Montréal de la Gastronomie, were both certified by the standard of the Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) in sustainable event management. COP15, in December, was also certified by this standard.

Awards and distinctions

Tourisme Montréal's commitment was rewarded at the Mercuriades Gala with a prize in the "Desjardins Sustainable Development Strategy for SMEs" category, which speaks to the organization's determination to integrate sustainability into its DNA.

Additionally, the destination was ranked first metropolis in North America and third in the world by the Global Destination Sustainability Index, thus confirming the world leadership of Tourisme Montréal.

An internal and external committee have been created bringing together experts and enthusiasts to guide Tourisme Montréal's future actions. The organization is committed to continuing to create a harmonious destination by working hand in hand with the local community and visitors for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

For more information and to support our mission for sustainable tourism, please visit DestinationHarmonieuse 2023 (adobe.com)

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

