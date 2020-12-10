Surviscor's Canadian Mobile Self-Directed Brokerage Rankings

The scorCard Review is the most comprehensive analysis in Canada, providing an impartial assessment of the mobile-based customer experience at Canadian self-directed discount brokerage institutions. "Despite the everyday challenges of COVID-19 over the year, a few firms were able to make some headway in terms of mobile development," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Group. "We commend Questrade for its top ranking versus a tough group of seasoned bank-owned firms. The key to its mobile success is its seamless transition and consistent user experience when using a mobile device instead of the traditional online platform." added Mr. LaCoste. Surviscor will be announcing its 2020 Online Brokerage rankings in the upcoming week.

"We're extremely honoured by this ranking. It highlights our commitment to provide the best investing experience and platforms in Canada; and being the best in mobile is key to achieving that," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. "Having access to your investments anytime, right at your fingertips, is crucial in today's fast changing world. By providing the most innovative mobile investing capability, we are helping Canadians become much more financially successful and secure. And that is our ultimate goal."

Surviscor's proprietary scorCard methodology measured near 400 experience criteria using over 3200 objective usage-related criteria questions over six independent categories, measuring all 11 firms equally and using the same criteria to establish the rankings. For further information visit Surviscor | DIY Investing | Mobile Brokerage Review - Canada's Best Firms or contact Surviscor at [email protected].

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

