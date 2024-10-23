Questrade Once Again Ranked #1 in Providing the Best Mobile Experience Among Canadian Self-Directed Online Brokerages According to Surviscor

Surviscor's Canadian Online Brokerage Mobile Experience Rankings

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - For the fifth consecutive year, Questrade leads the way in mobile-based self-directed brokerage experience among Canadian online brokerage firms according to Surviscor's 2024 Mobile Brokerage Experience Review. Questrade repeated as the top firm with a score of 82%, narrowly ahead of BMO InvestorLine who finished with a score of 81%. TD Direct Investing rounded out the top three finishing with a score of 75%.

2024 Surviscor Canadian Online Brokerage

Mobile Experience Rankings 1 Questrade 82 % 2 BMO InvestorLine 81 % 3 TD Direct Investing 75 % 4 CIBC Investor's Edge 74 % 5 Desjardins Online Brokerage 72 % 6 Scotia iTRADE 68 % 7 Qtrade Direct Investing 64 % 8 RBC Direct Investing 63 % 9 National Bank Direct Brokerage 57 % 10 Wealthsimple Trade 55 % 11 CI Direct Trading 52 %

The mobile-based platform scorCard review is the most comprehensive analysis in Canada, providing an impartial assessment of the phone-based customer experience at Canadian self-directed online brokerage institutions.

"After a busy 2023, mobile platform enhancements slowed down in 2024, but there continues to be an industry emphasis on improving investing platforms with new areas of focus," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO, Surviscor Group. "As is the case most years, not every change resulted in an improved ranking at those firms, and in some cases, firms saw their rankings drop. We congratulate Questrade on its five-year reign at #1 as they themselves move into new investor platforms that cater to all types of investors" added Mr. LaCoste.

"Landing at the top of Surviscor's ranking for the fifth consecutive year underscores our teams' incredible work to heed Canadians' demands for reliable digital investment platforms that offer best-in-class capabilities," said Edward Kholodenko, President and CEO, Questrade. "Delivering an extensive suite of digital services, investment resources, and financial tools to our customers remains a key priority as it ensures they have what they need to make effective decisions on their respective investment journeys and can become much more financially successful and secure."

"2024 was a busy year for our mobile platforms as we introduced countless new features and enhancements to the EdgeMobile app for active traders and revamped QuestMobile app," said Scarlett Swain, Managing Director, Acquisitions, Onboarding, and Servicing, Questrade. "Looking forward to 2025, Questrade customers can expect even more with our product roadmap paving the way to new capabilities and improved interfaces as we look to preserve our top-tier mobile ranking."

The review explores a typical phone-based experience across six main categories, 28 sub-categories, and 387 criteria points comprising 3,763 experience questions, including both the pre-login and secure login areas to establish a typical phone-based self-directed investor experience at each online brokerage firm. Individual firm reviews can be found at Surviscor | Online Brokers Digital Experience Firm Reviews and the full analysis can be found at Surviscor | Ranking the Best Online Brokerage Firms for Mobile Investing Experience in Canada.

For further information, visit Surviscor | Online Brokerage Mobile-based Investor Experience Rankings or contact Surviscor at [email protected].

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 24 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

