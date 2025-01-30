Questrade Secures Top Ranking in Service Experience Among Canadian Self-Directed Online Brokerages According to Surviscor

Surviscor's Canadian Online Brokerage Service Experience Rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Questrade has again been recognized as providing the best customer service experience among Canadian self-directed online brokerage firms as measured by the 2025 Surviscor Online Brokerage Service Experience Review. Questrade finished with a class-leading score of 86%, ahead of TD Direct Investing who finished with a score of 83%. Interactive Brokers Canada rounded out the top three finishing with a score of 60%.

Service Experience Rankings 1 Questrade 86 % 2 TD Direct Investing 83 % 3 Interactive Brokers Canada 60 % 4 Qtrade Direct Investing 55 % 4 RBC Direct Investing 55 % 6 CIBC Investor's Edge 54 % 7 CI Direct Trading 47 % 8 Scotia iTRADE 41 % 9 Canaccord Genuity Direct 40 % 10 BMO InvestorLine 34 % 11 Desjardins Online Brokerage 33 % 12 National Bank Direct Brokerage 32 % 13 Wealthsimple Trade 24 %

"There has been a welcomed improvement in service responsiveness over the past year across most Canadian online brokerage firms with the industry average response time decreasing five hours despite little digital functionality changes," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor. "Congratulations to Questrade on continuing its excellence in servicing self-directed investors and reclaiming this important honour with unmatched service responsiveness and breadth of service interaction choices for all types of digital investors," added Mr. LaCoste.

"Landing at the top of Surviscor's ranking in back-to-back years emphasizes our team's work to address our customers' needs promptly, while also providing an unmatched standard of service and care," said Edward Kholodenko, President and CEO, Questrade. "We continue to heed Canadians' call for a full suite offering of low-cost investment products, reliable digital platforms, and industry-leading financial tools, all underpinned by a best-in-class customer service experience."

Now in its milestone 20th year, the review analyzes digital service interaction methods and availability at each firm - including both desktop and mobile platforms - and reviewed 143 individual public site interactions with each firm between January and December 2024. The complete overview can be found in the Surviscor Between The Lines blog at Surviscor | Ranking the Best Online Brokers for Investor Service Experiences in Canada and individual firm overviews of all Surviscor reviews at Surviscor | Online Brokers Digital Experience Firm Reviews .

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 25 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $50 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

