Surviscor's 2019 Canadian Online Self-Directed Discount Brokerage Rankings
Dec 12, 2019, 16:05 ET
Qtrade Investor holds off surging TD Direct Investing for the Best Online
Brokerage Experience in Canada according to Surviscor Rankings
TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - For the 4th straight year, Qtrade Investor provides the best online self-directed brokerage experience amongst Canadian discount brokerage firms according to Surviscor's 2019 Online Self-Directed Discount Brokerage Review. Qtrade Investor managed to hold back surging TD Direct Investing while Scotia iTRADE maintained its 3rd place standing. Questrade and BMO InvestorLine shared 4th to round off the top 5. CIBC Investor's Edge had the worst showing amongst the big bank-owned firms, while Interactive Brokers, who recently was awarded the Best Mobile Brokerage Experience by Surviscor, finished in last.
Individual firm reviews can be found at www.surviscor.com. The complete rankings are:
|
2019 Surviscor Canadian Online Brokerage Rankings
|
1
|
Qtrade Investor
|
92%
|
2
|
TD Direct Investing
|
91%
|
3
|
Scotia iTRADE
|
88%
|
4
|
Questrade
|
87%
|
4
|
BMO InvestorLine
|
87%
|
6
|
RBC Direct Investing
|
80%
|
7
|
Virtual Brokers
|
79%
|
8
|
Desjardins Online Brokerage
|
71%
|
9
|
HSBC InvestDirect
|
68%
|
10
|
CIBC Investor's Edge
|
67%
|
11
|
National Bank Direct Brokerage
|
63%
|
12
|
Interactive Brokers
|
60%
The scorCard Review is the most comprehensive analysis in North America, providing an impartial assessment of the online/desktop-based customer experience at Canadian self-directed discount brokerage institutions. "After a few distracted years, it was refreshing to see the bank-owned firms start to push-back in 2019," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Group. "We scaled back the review this year to focus on the pure online usability experience to better determine the best online/desktop platform for Canadians. We commend Qtrade Investor for its 4th straight year at number one and commend TD Direct Investing for its improved experience" added Mr. LaCoste. Surviscor also announced it will be introducing a new Digital Brokerage Experience award in early 2020 that will include both the online and mobile experiences as well as cost of services and service level results.
"At Qtrade Investor, we strive to bring continuously innovative technologies to our platform and our clients. We are so proud that our efforts this year have been recognized by Surviscor, and we look forward to developing even more exciting tools in the new year." – Christine Zalzal, SVP, Head of Online Brokerage & Digital Wealth.
Surviscor's proprietary scorCard methodology measures over 3600 objective usage-related criteria questions over six independent categories, each weighted according to industry importance through direct feedback with industry firms. Canaccord Genuity Direct, formerly known as Jitney Trade, and Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage were omitted from the 2019 review due to poor platform levels.
For further information, or to view individual firm reviews, visit www.surviscor.com or contact Surviscor at 1-866-299-7267 or email results@surviscor.com.
About Surviscor Inc.
Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.
SOURCE Surviscor Inc.
For further information: Surviscor Inc.: Mr. LaCoste, President, info@surviscor.com, www.surviscor.com
Share this article