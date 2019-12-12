Surviscor's 2019 Canadian Online Self-Directed Discount Brokerage Rankings

2019 Surviscor Canadian Online Brokerage Rankings 1 Qtrade Investor 92% 2 TD Direct Investing 91% 3 Scotia iTRADE 88% 4 Questrade 87% 4 BMO InvestorLine 87% 6 RBC Direct Investing 80% 7 Virtual Brokers 79% 8 Desjardins Online Brokerage 71% 9 HSBC InvestDirect 68% 10 CIBC Investor's Edge 67% 11 National Bank Direct Brokerage 63% 12 Interactive Brokers 60%

The scorCard Review is the most comprehensive analysis in North America, providing an impartial assessment of the online/desktop-based customer experience at Canadian self-directed discount brokerage institutions. "After a few distracted years, it was refreshing to see the bank-owned firms start to push-back in 2019," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Group. "We scaled back the review this year to focus on the pure online usability experience to better determine the best online/desktop platform for Canadians. We commend Qtrade Investor for its 4th straight year at number one and commend TD Direct Investing for its improved experience" added Mr. LaCoste. Surviscor also announced it will be introducing a new Digital Brokerage Experience award in early 2020 that will include both the online and mobile experiences as well as cost of services and service level results.

"At Qtrade Investor, we strive to bring continuously innovative technologies to our platform and our clients. We are so proud that our efforts this year have been recognized by Surviscor, and we look forward to developing even more exciting tools in the new year." – Christine Zalzal, SVP, Head of Online Brokerage & Digital Wealth.

Surviscor's proprietary scorCard methodology measures over 3600 objective usage-related criteria questions over six independent categories, each weighted according to industry importance through direct feedback with industry firms. Canaccord Genuity Direct, formerly known as Jitney Trade, and Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage were omitted from the 2019 review due to poor platform levels.

For further information, or to view individual firm reviews, visit www.surviscor.com

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

For further information: Surviscor Inc.: Mr. LaCoste, President, info@surviscor.com, www.surviscor.com

