Surviscor's 2019 Canadian Financial Services Service Rankings

Qtrade Investor and Servus Credit Union provide the best Service Levels in Canada according to Surviscor rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Qtrade Investor and Servus Credit Union have been awarded top honours for customer service in Canadian financial services, as measured by the 2019 Surviscor Service Level Assessment review. Qtrade Investor is the winner for the fifth straight year in the self-directed brokerage industry, while Servus Credit Union is the winner for the first time in the Canadian Banking industry. The review, now in its 15th year, analyzed over 6,700 service enquiries sent between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Top 10 Canadian Financial Services Service Levels Rank Firm Industry Score 1 Qtrade Investor Brokerage 98% 2 Servus Credit Union Banking 93% 3 Questrade Brokerage 90% 3 First Calgary Financial Banking 90% 5 Conexus Credit Union Banking 88% 6 Assiniboine Credit Union Banking 83% 7 RBC Royal Bank Banking 80% 8 RBC Direct Investing Brokerage 79% 8 Envision Financial Banking 77% 10 Alterna Savings Banking 71%

"Over the past decade, online access and mobile devices became the new norm for just about everything, but that shift hasn't translated into improved customer service. Canadians pay more for services but get less support from financial service firms who promote digital availability while masking deteriorating service responsiveness," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Inc. "The confusion grows when we looked at non-branch firms, as they provide inadequate responsiveness and there is no alternative for customers. We commend Qtrade Investor and Servus Credit Union for maintaining high standards of service and demonstrating a strong commitment to the customer," added Mr. LaCoste.

"Providing outstanding service to our clients has always been one of Qtrade Investor's key values. We are very proud to be the first organization to win for five consecutive years. It's an achievement that directly reflects our ongoing commitment to our clients and recognizes the dedication and professionalism of our client service team." – Christine Zalzal, SVP, Head of Online Brokerage & Digital Wealth.

"We've always prided ourselves on our member services and it's great to have this validated externally as well as by our members," said Don Norris, Vice President Marketing & Communications at Servus Credit Union. "We provide them with an extensive suite of financial fitness tools, when and where they want these, and are always striving to improve our responsiveness to any questions they may have about these products and services."

The complete rankings for both the brokerage and banking industries, can be found at www.surviscor.com. For further information, contact Surviscor at 1-866-299-7267 or email [email protected].

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

