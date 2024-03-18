SURVEY: OVER HALF OF RECENT CANADIAN IMMIGRANTS REPORT TO 'LESS QUALIFIED' CAUCASIAN MANAGERS

OVER A THIRD SAY CANADIAN WORKPLACES ARE ONLY PAYING 'LIP SERVICE' TO DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - ComIT.org , a registered charity that believes the democratization of education and opportunity is Canada's best path forward, has uncovered several jarring statistics in a survey to 500 recent Canadian immigrants who have both arrived in the past 3-5 years and are currently employed in the Canadian workplace.

ComIT.org commissioned the survey as part of an ongoing series of research to take a pulse check of current workplace prejudices, struggles and concerns for visible minorities.

60.8% of immigrants experienced microaggressions or discrimination in the workplace. 22.4% say weekly, 21.0% say monthly Post this

Please attribute this as a survey by ComIT.org in all media mentions

Key findings of the survey

1) Managing Mediocrity:

51.40% of recent and employed immigrants say they report to a manager who is LESS QUALIFIED but Caucasian.

of recent and employed immigrants say they report to a manager who is LESS QUALIFIED but Caucasian. 50.8% say they report to a manager who is LESS QUALIFIED but second or third-generation Canadian.

2) Open aggression:

A combined total of 60.8% of immigrants have experienced microaggressions or subtle forms of discrimination in the workplace. 22.4% say weekly, 21.0% monthly and say 17.4% daily.

of immigrants have experienced microaggressions or subtle forms of discrimination in the workplace. say weekly, monthly and say daily. A shockingly high 70.4% of immigrants have witnessed or experienced overt racist remarks from colleagues or superiors in their workplaces. 27.4% 'frequently' and 43.0% 'occasionally.'

"While we know anecdotally that new immigrants suffer bias and discrimination in the Canadian workplace, it's both jarring and disappointing to see that it happens so openly and frequently," said Pablo Listingart, Founder and Executive Director of ComIT.org. "Clearly there is a new culture crisis in Canadian workplaces, and we all have to work together making sure racism and bias don't become even more prevalent."

3) Uncomfortable confrontations:

Over half of immigrants (50.8%) say they have 'looked the other way' when a recent immigrant colleague experienced racism in the workplace.

say they have 'looked the other way' when a recent immigrant colleague experienced racism in the workplace. 35.0% of immigrants feel 'uncomfortable' speaking up about instances of bias or discrimination in their workplaces. 12.2% say they are 'very uncomfortable,' and 22.8% say they are 'somewhat uncomfortable.'

of immigrants feel 'uncomfortable' speaking up about instances of bias or discrimination in their workplaces. say they are 'very uncomfortable,' and say they are 'somewhat uncomfortable.' 31.4% of immigrants say they have NOT received adequate support from HR or Management when addressing instances of bias or discrimination the workplace. 10.2% say 'not at all,' and 21.2% say 'not really.'

"Challenging workplace discrimination and bias is essential to eliminate racism," added Listingart. "It's essential that management and HR create a trusted dialogue where new Canadians can speak freely and honestly when they experience any acts of racism … clearly Canadian workplaces are not making that happen."

4) Promotion purgatory:

Well over half (61.8%) of immigrants say they have been passed over for a promotion or job at least once in favour of a less-qualified Caucasian candidate.

of immigrants say they have been passed over for a promotion or job at least once in favour of a less-qualified Caucasian candidate. A combined 63.2% of working immigrants say they have been passed over for a promotion or job opportunity in favour of a LESS QUALIFIED candidate who is second or third-generation Canadian. 33.2% say this has happened multiple times, and 30% say it has happened once.

say this has happened multiple times, and say it has happened once. A combined 63% of working immigrants 'agree' (42.8%) or 'strongly agree' (24.0%) that there are systematic barriers within their workplaces that hinder the advancement of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

5) Culture Crisis:

Over half of working immigrants (57.8%) say they consciously play down their ethnicity at work 'to fit in better.'

say they consciously play down their ethnicity at work 'to fit in better.' 69.6% of working immigrants have had cultural traditions or practices misunderstood or ridiculed by colleagues or supervisors . 41% 'occasionally' and 28.6% 'frequently.'

of working immigrants have had cultural traditions or practices misunderstood or ridiculed by colleagues or supervisors 'occasionally' and 'frequently.' 74% of working immigrants have felt pressured to conform to cultural norms in the workplace that do not align with their own values or beliefs. 30.4% say 'strongly' pressured and 43.60% say 'somewhat' pressured.

Please attribute this as a survey by ComIT.org in all media mentions

About ComIT.org

ComIT.org is a registered charity that provides free training and professional development opportunities in information technology. Their courses are taught by IT professionals working at leading companies, with a curated curriculum built to ensure graduates are equipped to meet the needs of the immediate labour market. ComIT believes that the democratization of education and opportunity is Canada's path forward. Applications are now open for ComIT's Recoding Futures program. Interested applicants can visit ComIT.org to register.

Contact:

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

[email protected]

Copyright © 2024 Pointman News Creation, All rights reserved.

SOURCE ComIT.org