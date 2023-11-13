MEDIOCRE IT MANAGERS LOOK OUT! OVER A THIRD OF YOUR STAFF SAY THEY CAN DO YOUR JOB BETTER AND 9.67% SAY THEY CAN DO YOUR BOSS'S JOB BETTER TOO!

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - ComIT.org, a registered charity that believes the democratization of education and opportunity is Canada's best path forward, took a pulse check on how Canadian IT Professionals are feeling in the final quarter of 2023 and what might be keeping them up at night. Surprisingly, it might be plotting for a career advancement based on their colleagues' incompetence.

ComIT.org recently asked a series of controversial questions to a focus group of 600 Canadian IT professionals:

Key findings of the survey

1) Machiavellian moves on mediocre management?

Canadian IT workers may be plotting to replace mediocre management. Asked what they think is the best way to advance their career 11% said 'Wait for someone incompetent to be fired and take their spot.'

In addition, a combined 65.33% of Canadian IT professionals say they can do a significantly better job than their direct supervisor and, a bold 9.67% think they can do both their supervisor's job and their boss's jobs better.

2) Insecurities

Asked how secure they feel in their current positions, a shocking 40% of Canadian IT Pros said they were only 'kinda secure.' A combined 26.83% feel even less secure, with 12.83% saying they are 'not very secure,' 7.5% saying 'they are worried' and 6.5% saying 'they think they are about to get laid off.'

"During the last year and a half, many IT professionals have sadly seen their jobs slip away across North America," said Pablo Listingart, Executive Director, ComIT.org. "Many of the big tech companies laid off thousands of people who are now (slowly) coming back to the post-COVID workplace. This situation has caused a lasting impact in the industry, with some expressing a significant degree of worry and concern about the stability of their current positions."

This highlights the need for employers and organizations to DO MUCH BETTER in addressing and communicating with their IT staff about job security concerns and take steps to alleviate these legitimate concerns.

3) Management miseries

Asked what the most frustrating part of their job is, Canadian IT Pros were quite divided. 17.67% said bad management from their direct supervisor, followed by understaffing (16.83%), huge turnover (10.5%), and the company doesn't make quick decisions (10%)

8.5% said the company 'treats staff like cattle and doesn't care,' 8.33% cited 'underqualified co-workers' and 8.0% cited 'underqualified management.'

"Our survey is seeing clear frustration from Canadian IT Professionals with their managers," said Pablo Listingart, Executive Director, ComIT.org. "Based on the national shortage of qualified IT Pros vs. the number of available positions, there's a clear opportunity for Canadian companies to retain IT staff by rethinking and re-educating their management staff.

4) Money, Movement and Mileage are most important

Asked to rank what was the most important to them in their current positions, Canadian IT Pros said salary was #1, followed by Career Advancement #2, Ability to work from home #3 job security #4 and 'being able to go to the office' #5.

5) IS ONTARIO AN IT OASIS?

Asked where the best place to work in Canadian IT is, over a third (38.83%) said Ontario followed by BC

(19.34%), Quebec (10.5%) and Alberta (8%)



One reason for that might be that IT Pros believe that Ontario pays the most in the country (34.33%). Ontario was followed by BC (22.17%), Alberta (11.83%) and Quebec (10.83%),

IT Pros also think Ontario (34.33%) offers the most job security, followed by BC (22.17%), Alberta (11.83%) and Quebec (10.83%)

6) SEEMINGLY NOT SOLD ON SASK. (or Atlantic Canada )

Asked where the 'worst place to work in Canadian IT is,' Pros responded Saskatchewan (14.67%) followed by Newfoundland & Labrador (14%) and PEI (13%).

Further, IT Pros cited Saskatchewan (4.50%), Newfoundland (4.33%) and Nova Scotia (3.83%) as the provinces with the least job security for IT professionals.

"Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada are not among the most preferred places to work for IT professionals for two main factors based on our research," added Listingart. First, the low density of tech companies in both regions. Despite slow and steady investments in developing tech ecosystems, they only have the presence of a few major players. These areas still lack true diversity of opportunities and enough companies to cater to IT professionals of varying seniority levels.

Secondly, both regions have faced (and continue to endure) difficult times during the pandemic, with some well-known companies in their tech ecosystems resorting to layoffs. When you provide limited options for professionals, and available jobs have experienced instability, it creates the lasting perception that these regions may not be welcoming for IT Pros."

7) How do we fix it?

"Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada need to rebuild from the ground up and work with, not against, government bodies, educational organizations, and the industry," added Listingart. "Addressing these challenges can be approached by fortifying the foundational ecosystems of IT in these regions. When this happens, a positive cycle can emerge, nurturing the birth of innovative start-ups. This also paves the way for a more inclusive talent pool and propels the advancement of both emerging and established participants in these regions."

