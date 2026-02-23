Over 45% of Canadians live with at least one chronic health condition,6 and 1 in 3 over the age of 65 are living with at least 2 common chronic conditions.7 Research shows that certain chronic health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma, COPD, and chronic kidney disease are linked to an increased risk of shingles.8,9 Further, individuals with certain chronic conditions are also more likely to experience complications from shingles including hospitalization and long-term nerve pain.10

Despite high concerns of severe shingles complications among survey respondents, awareness of the link between low immunity, chronic health conditions and shingles risk is low. More than one in four (27%) believe that their chronic health condition does not impact their immune system nor their risk of shingles,11 and more than half (55%) are unaware that their chronic health condition may increase their risk of shingles complications.12 Survey respondents living with cardiovascular disease, COPD, asthma and diabetes had the lowest awareness of shingles risk and impact.13

Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada, commented: "Shingles is more than just a rash and its impact can be particularly devastating and prolonged for those who are older or who are living with underlying health conditions. Vaccination is a critical tool that supports healthy aging, yet adult vaccination rates in Canada are concerningly low. As a result many older adults, whose weakening immune systems and higher rates of chronic illness put them at increased risk of disease, remain unprotected. Understanding one's individual risk factors is an important step in prioritizing shingles and other adult vaccinations as part of the healthy ageing conversation."

Among survey respondents who had experienced shingles, many (42%) report severe pain that significantly disrupted their daily lives, with nearly a third (32%) stating shingles stopped them from working or attending social events.14

The survey results highlight the need for greater public health education on how chronic illnesses and lowered immunity may increase shingles risk, reframing shingles awareness as an essential part of routine care for adults aged 50 and over living with certain chronic health conditions.

About shingles

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox.15 Shingles is a painful disease that can have serious and long-lasting complications.16 Most adults will have the VZV dormant in their nervous system, which may reactivate with advancing age.17 As people age, the strength of the immune system response to infection decreases, increasing the risk of developing shingles.18,19

Shingles typically presents as a rash, with painful blisters across the chest, abdomen or face.20 The pain is often described as aching, burning, stabbing or shock-like.21 Following the rash, a person can also experience post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), a long-lasting nerve pain that can last weeks or months and can occasionally persist for several years.22 PHN is the most common complication of shingles, occurring in 5-30% of all shingles cases depending on the individual's age.23 More rarely, shingles can lead to bacterial skin infections, weakness, muscle paralysis, and loss of hearing or vision.24 Shingles may also affect the eyes, with loss of vision occurring in rare cases and may also be linked with dangerous complications such as heart attack or stroke.25,26,27

About the survey

The national survey was conducted by Human8, on behalf of GSK. The online research surveyed 1,000 Canadian adults aged 50-70, living with certain chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)/asthma.

Data was collected via 15 questions relating to recognition of risk factors, perceived disruption to daily life, experiences of shingles, as well as the frequency and drivers of patient–HCP conversations about the disease. Participants committed to full transparency regarding data monitoring and the use of their anonymised data.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q4 Results for 2025.



References:

1 Curran, D., et al. Meta-Regression of Herpes Zoster Incidence Worldwide. Infectious diseases and therapy. 2022;11(1):389-403.

2 Herpes zoster (shingles) vaccine: Canadian Immunization Guide - Canada.ca

3 Harpaz, R., et al. Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep 2008;57(Rr-5):1-30

4 Mueller NH, et al. Varicella Zoster Virus Infection: Clinical Features, Molecular Pathogenesis of Disease and Latency. Neurologic Clinics. 2008;26;675-697

5 Human8 on behalf of GSK. Shingles 2026 Survey (Canada). Data on file. 2026.

6 Statistics Canada. Health of Canadians. 2023. Available at: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/82-570-x/82-570-x2023001-eng.htm

7 Aging and chronic diseases: A profile of Canadian seniors - Canada.ca

8 Harpaz, R., et al. Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep 2008;57(Rr-5):1-30; .

9 Steinmann et al. Risk factors for herpes zoster infections: a systematic review and meta-analysis unveiling common trends and heterogeneity patterns. Infection. 2024;52(3):1009-1026. doi: 10.1007/s15010-023-02156-y.

10 Torcel-Pagnon L, Bricout H, Bertrand I, Perinetti E, Franco E, Gabutti G, Volpi A. Impact of Underlying Conditions on Zoster-Related Pain and on Quality of Life Following Zoster. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2017 Aug 1;72(8):1091-1097. doi: 10.1093/gerona/glw189. PMID: 27793966; PMCID: PMC5861866.

11 Human8 on behalf of GSK. Shingles 2026 Survey (Canada). Data on file. 2026.

12 Human8 on behalf of GSK. Shingles 2026 Survey (Canada). Data on file. 2026.

13 Human8 on behalf of GSK. Shingles 2026 Survey (Canada). Data on file. 2026.

14 Human8 on behalf of GSK. Shingles 2026 Survey (Canada). Data on file. 2026.

15 Harpaz R, et al. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57(RR-5):1-30.

16 Harpaz, R., et al. Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep 2008;57(Rr-5):1-30

17 Johnson, R.W., et al. Herpes zoster epidemiology, management, and disease and economic burden in Europe: a multidisciplinary perspective. Therapeutic advances in vaccines. 2015;3(4):109-20.

18 Harpaz, R., et al. Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep 2008;57(Rr-5):1-30

19 Mueller NH, et al. Varicella Zoster Virus Infection: Clinical Features, Molecular Pathogenesis of Disease and Latency. Neurologic Clinics. 2008;26;675-697

20 Mueller NH, et al. Varicella Zoster Virus Infection: Clinical Features, Molecular Pathogenesis of Disease and Latency. Neurologic Clinics. 2008;26;675-697

21 Harpaz R, et al. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57(RR-5):1-30.

22 National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Updated NACI Recommendations on the Use of Herpes Zoster Vaccines. June 2018. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/publications/healthy-living/updated-recommendations-use-herpes-zoster-vaccines-eng.pdf. Accessed April 5, 2024

23 Kawai, K., et al. Systematic review of incidence and complications of herpes zoster: towards a global perspective. BMJ open. 2014;4(6).

24 National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Updated NACI Recommendations on the Use of Herpes Zoster Vaccines. June 2018. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/publications/healthy-living/updated-recommendations-use-herpes-zoster-vaccines-eng.pdf. Accessed April 5, 2024

25 Harpaz, R., et al. Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep 2008;57(Rr-5):1-30

26 Volpi, A. Severe complications of herpes zoster. Herpes. 2007;14 Suppl 2:35-9.

27 Cairns, D.M., et al. Potential Involvement of Varicella Zoster Virus in Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia via Reactivation of Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1. 2022;18(S4): e06935.

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

GSK media enquiries: +1 855 593 6274