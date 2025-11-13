The province will provide reimbursement for the only approved therapy in Canada that treats myelofibrosis and its associated anemia, one of the most common and serious complications of the disease.1

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - GSK Canada is pleased to announce that Ojjaara (momelotinib) will now be reimbursed by Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) for newly diagnosed and previously treated patients in Quebec living with myelofibrosis and moderate to severe anemia. Ojjaara is the only medication in Canada that treats all key manifestations of myelofibrosis (splenomegaly, associated symptoms and anemia).

Ojjaara was approved by Health Canada in November 2024 as a treatment for splenomegaly and/or disease-related symptoms in adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary myelofibrosis (MF), post-polycythemia vera MF, or post-essential thrombocythemia MF who have moderate to severe anemia. Earlier this year, Ojjaara also received a positive reimbursement recommendation from Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) and Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).

"Myelofibrosis is a difficult blood cancer to live with, and anemia makes it even harder to cope. Patients with anemia feel so tired and weak that even simple daily tasks can feel overwhelming. For many, regular blood transfusions add to the struggles they already face in their daily lives," said Cheryl Petruk, CEO, Heal Canada. "We are encouraged to see the government of Quebec take the lead and acknowledge the needs of these patients by providing access to a new treatment option that offers hope for improving their quality of life."

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer part of the broader myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) diseases. There are between 1,400-2,177 estimated people living with myelofibrosis in Canada.2 Anemia is a common symptom of myelofibrosis and a major unmet need for patients.3

"We commend the Quebec government for recognizing the urgent need to support patients living with myelofibrosis and anemia. This milestone represents significant progress in addressing the needs of individuals affected by these often-debilitating conditions and ensuring that patients in the province have access to another treatment option," said Sridhar Venkatesh, President and General Manager, GSK Canada. "We are committed to working collaboratively with other provinces and territories to ensure equitable access to Ojjaara, so Canadians who may benefit from this therapy can receive the care they need."

About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a condition where too many blood cells are produced in the bone marrow – the spongy insides of bone where blood cells develop, causing scar tissue to build up in the marrow, eventually leading to a decrease in normal red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets production.4 To compensate, the spleen and liver may enlarge as these organs take on the role of making more blood cells.5 It is typically diagnosed in people between 50 and 80 years old but can occur at any age.6

Anemia in Myelofibrosis

Anemia is one of the most common and serious complications of myelofibrosis and is often associated with poor overall survival, reduced quality of life, and the need for frequent blood transfusions.7,8,9 Nearly all people with myelofibrosis are estimated to develop anemia over the course of the disease.10 Research has shown that over 32% of patients with myelofibrosis taking an older JAK inhibitor will discontinue treatment due to anemia.11

About Ojjaara (momelotinib)12

Ojjaara is the only once-a-day, oral JAK1/JAK2 and activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.1 In Canada, Ojjaara is indicated for the treatment of splenomegaly and/or disease-related symptoms, in adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary myelofibrosis (MF), post polycythemia vera MF or post essential thrombocythemia MF who have moderate to severe anemia.1

GSK in Oncology

GSK is committed to maximising patient survival through transformational medicines, with a current focus on breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and tumour-cell targeting therapies, and development in hematologic malignancies, gynecologic cancers and other solid tumours.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q3 Results for 2025.

