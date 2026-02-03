First province in Canada to publicly reimburse this expanded indication of Jemperli , marking a significant milestone in access to treatment.

, marking a significant milestone in access to treatment. This listing removes a key financial barrier for eligible Quebecers, enabling timely access to this standard-of-care combination therapy.

Historical outcomes for advanced endometrial cancer treated with chemotherapy alone have been poor, with median overall survival often reported as less than three years. i

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - GSK announced today that Quebec has become the first Canadian province to publicly reimburse Jemperli (dostarlimab for injection) in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) for the treatment of all adult patients with primary advanced or first recurrent endometrial cancer who are candidates for systemic therapy.ii This expanded indication of Jemperli is now reimbursed by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ). GSK applauds the Government of Quebec for granting timely access to this expanded, evidence-based treatment option for people living with endometrial cancer.

Jemperli logo (CNW Group/GlaxoSmithKline Inc.)

"Each patient's journey is unique, and many living with gynaecologic cancers -- including advanced endometrial cancer -- face limited options and great uncertainty," said Tania Vrionis, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada, the only national health charity dedicated to supporting Canadians facing gynaecologic cancers. "With nearly half of Canadians expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and cases rising as the population ages, expanding access to therapies that have demonstrated survival benefit is essential. This indication fills a meaningful care gap by giving clinicians another evidence-based option to better tailor treatment and improve quality of life for patients and families. We commend Quebec for taking this important step to broaden access and set a positive example for other provinces."

This public reimbursement follows Health Canada's approval of the indication in April 2025, based on results from Part 1 of the RUBY phase III trial. RUBY Part 1 met its dual primary endpoints of progression‑free survival and overall survival in the overall population and is the only trial in this setting to demonstrate a clinically meaningful and statistically significant overall survival benefit.iii In December 2025, negotiations with the pan‑Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) were successfully completed with a signed letter of intent (LOI).

The availability of Jemperli plus chemotherapy on Quebec's provincial formulary through RAMQ means eligible patients can now access the treatment without relying on extended private funding or special access programs.

"We commend Quebec for being the first province to publicly reimburse this expanded indication of Jemperli," said Sridhar Venkatesh, President & General Manager, GSK Canada. "This timely action helps ensure eligible patients can access an evidence‑based treatment option that fills an important care gap for people with advanced or first recurrent endometrial cancer. We will continue collaborating with other jurisdictions to help ensure all eligible Canadian patients gain rapid access to this important treatment option."

About endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer is found in the inner lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. Endometrial cancer is the most common gynaecologic cancer in developed countries iv, with an estimated 1.6 million people living with active disease at any stage and 417,000 new cases reported each year worldwide.v Incidence rates are expected to rise by approximately 40% between 2020 and 2040.vi In Canada, an estimated 8,600 women were diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2025, with approximately 1,600 succumbing to the disease.vii Approximately 15-20% of patients with endometrial cancer will be diagnosed with advanced disease at the time of diagnosis.viii Among patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, approximately 75% have MMRp/MSS tumours.ix

About Jemperli (dostarlimab for injection)

Jemperli is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with the PD-1 ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2.x In Canada, Jemperli (dostarlimab for injection) is indicated in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or first recurrent endometrial cancer who are candidates for systemic therapy which includes patients with MMRp/MSS and dMMR/MSI-H tumours. Jemperli is also approved as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with dMMR/MSI-H recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen.

Please consult the Product Monograph at www.gsk.ca for complete safety information. The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-800-387-7374.

GSK in gynaecologic oncology

GSK is committed to maximizing patient survival through transformational medicines with a current effort on breakthroughs in oncology, including gynaecologic cancers, some of the most common cancers affecting women. We are focused on developing new medicines across a range of different modalities for a variety of cancers, including ovarian and endometrial.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q3 Results for 2025.

References

i. Secord AA, Havrilesky LJ, Sill MW, et al. "Chemotherapy for recurrent endometrial cancer: a prospective study and review of outcomes." Gynecologic Oncology. 2014;132(3):765 771. doi:10.1016/j.ygyno.2014.02.024 ii. Jemperli Product Monograph (2025), GSK. Available at: gsk.ca. iii. Mirza, M. R., Chase, D. M., Slomovitz, B. M., dePont Christensen, R., Novák, Z., Black, D., Gilbert, L., et al. (2023). Dostarlimab for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The New England Journal of Medicine, 388(23), 2145–2158. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2216334 iv. Faizan U, Muppidi V. Uterine Cancer. [Updated 2022 Sep 5]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan. Available at: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK562313/. v. Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel R, et al. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3):209-249. doi:10.3322/caac.21660. vi. International Research on Cancer. Global Cancer Observatory. Cancer Tomorrow. Gco.iarc.fr/tomorrow/en/dataviz/. Accessed 18 March 2025. vii. Lee, S. (2025). Uterine cancer statistics. Canadian Cancer Society. https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/uterine/statistics. viii. CMP: CancerMPact® Patient Metrics Mar-2023, Cerner Enviza. Available at www.cancermpact.com. Accessed 18 March 2025. ix. CMP: CancerMPact® Patient Metrics Mar-2023, Cerner Enviza. Available at www.cancermpact.com. Accessed 18 March 2025. x. Laken H, Kehry M, Mcneeley P, et al. Identification and characterization of TSR-042, a novel anti-human PD-1 therapeutic antibody. European Journal of Cancer. 2016;69,S102. doi:10.1016/s0959-8049(16)32902.

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

GSK media enquiries: +1 855 593 6274